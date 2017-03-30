The AFP Report – Dr. E. Michael Jones

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Dr. E. Michael Jones, the editor and publisher of Culture Wars magazine and one of the leading Catholic scholars in America. Dr. Jones and I focus on the abortion debate that has ignited following the leaked draft opinion of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito earlier this month and the political fallout. We also address the return of far-left political violence and terrorism, the history of abortion and radical feminism, the role of the organized Jewish community in the abortion debate, and much more!
