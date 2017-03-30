The AFP Report – Don Jeffries

On this edition of the AFP Report, we’re joined by Don Jeffries, a noted historian and author and a regular reporter for American Free Press – America’s last real newspaper. Don and I discuss some of the articles appearing in the latest issue of American Free Press, which focus primarily on the conflict in Ukraine, media deception and propaganda, the Empire of Lies as Russian President Vladimir Putin accurately described the American-led Western world and more. We also discuss the farcical case against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s purported “kidnappers” and the state of home ownership in America.

