The AFP Report – Don Jeffries on Trump Indictment, Weaponization of Justice in America

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Don Jeffries, an independent historian, author, and radio host who is also a regular contributor to American Free Press. Don maintains his own Substack page as well. Don is back to discuss the politically motivated indictment of former President Donald Trump, a topic Don and I both wrote about in the most recent issue of AFP. We also address the increasing weaponization of the rule of law and justice system in America, the state of the U.S. military and potential military recruits, and much more!

