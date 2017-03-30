The AFP Report – Don Jeffries on Government Corruption

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Don Jeffries, a respected author, investigator, and regular contributor to American Free Press. Don and I begin by discussing the housing market and the difficulties Americans face realizing the American Dream. We also address government corruption, the World Economic Forum’s Davos 2022 meeting and the global elite’s desire to destroy Russia, the Russiagate hoax, Trump’s rhetoric compared to his actual record, nepotism in Washington, D.C., the Great Replacement, and much more!

