The AFP Report – Don Jeffries on America Derailed

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Don Jeffries, an independent historian, author, radio host, and a regular contributor to American Free Press. Don and I begin by discussing the front-page article in the most recently published edition of the newspaper dealing with the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and all the questions and concerns surrounding the situation.

We also address the bombshell allegations made by the reputable journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently published a lengthy, detailed article claiming the Biden administration planned and executed the industrial sabotage and terrorism on the Nord Stream pipelines last year. We conclude the podcast by highlighting even more revelations of the connections between the Deep State, Big Tech, and the mass media and an egregious bill introduced in the Florida legislature that would basically criminalize sharing “anti-Semitic” literature in the Sunshine State.

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!