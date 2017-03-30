The AFP Report – Christelle Néant on Ukraine

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Christelle Néant, an independent journalist based in Ukraine who maintains the Donbass Insider. Christelle and I begin by discussing her experience and background in the alternative, independent media, before delving into the current conflict in Ukraine. We discuss the history of Ukraine and the origins of the current conflict, Ukraine’s long running war against the people of the Donbass and ethnic Russians, the military situation on the ground, and much more!

