The AFP Report – Christelle Néant On Referendums in Ukraine

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Christelle Néant, an independent journalist based in Ukraine who maintains the Donbass Insider. Christelle is back to discuss some recent developments in Ukraine, including the referendums in the Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, the on-going atrocities committed by Ukraine’s armed forces, the current military situation, President Putin’s recent speech announcing the results of the referendums, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, and much more!

