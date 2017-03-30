Tech Tyrants Want to Control Your Thoughts

Most of the “censors” employed by Big Tech companies tied to Soros, Democrats, CNN.

By Donald Jeffries

On October 15, Big Tech struck again. Video-sharing website YouTube purged over 20 very popular alternative channels. Several of them featured this writer as a regular guest and were providing a huge platform to those denied access to mainstream media outlets. The excuse seems to have been that the channels were generally supportive of the QAnon movement, which is clearly becoming a verboten subject.

At the same time, Twitter blocked the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and locked the accounts of both White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as well as the president’s official campaign account, “@TeamTrump,” for mentioning it. Facebook also limited references to the Post story. Following a huge outcry over the blatant censorship, Twitter backed down a bit and announced it would no longer block tweets sharing “hacked materials” (alluding to the absurd “Russiagate” nonsense, which is being resurrected), but would instead apply warning labels to such tweets, much as Facebook has been doing with its laughable “fact checkers.”

According to Sharyl Attkisson, one of the few mainstream journalists who does real investigative work, 18 of 20 “independent” members of Facebook’s fact-checking oversight board have ties to shadowy financier George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Facebook did not respond to Attkisson’s request for an interview about this topic. Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications manager, is just one of many former Democratic Party staffers who have gravitated to key positions in social media. Transitioning from partisan political positions to that of supposed “journalists” has long been common within every television network.

Attkisson writes: “Open Society’s reach is so vast that simply receiving support from the institution is not a proxy for political leanings—one member has received support from Soros and the Charles Koch Foundation. But the fact that 90% of the board’s members have ties to that progressive group raises questions in an environment where conservatives complain about big-tech bias and internet censorship.” One member of the fact-checking board, University of Oklahoma law professor Evelyn Aswad, has stated that corporations should institute “speech codes with international human rights law” that are based on “international law on freedom of expression.”

Another board member, Katherine Chen, tweets critically about Donald Trump, while being supportive of Barack Obama. Jamal Greene, a Columbia University Law School professor, is a former aide to Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and his Twitter account also reveals a noted animosity against Trump. Stanford University law professor Pamela Karlan has contributed to Democratic Party candidates like Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren and is a member of the Soros-funded American Constitution Society, which boasts a “progressive” view of the U.S. Constitution (almost certainly to be centered around “revamping” the bothersome Bill of Rights). Board member John Samples founded the Cato Institute’s Center for Representative Government, a supposedly libertarian group that strongly opposes any restrictions on illegal immigration.

Reporters at “TheNationalPulse.com” looked into the background of the staff of Facebook’s fact-checking partner, Lead Stories. “National Pulse” found it to be filled with Democratic Party donors and ex-CNN employees. A full 50% of the staff at Lead Stories had been previously affiliated with CNN. Lead Stories boasts of being “a web-based fact-checking platform that identifies false or misleading stories, rumors, and conspiracies by using its Trendolizer technology to identify trending content that is then fact-checked by their team of journalists,” according to the Rand Corporation, not exactly the “objective analysis” provider it claims to be. As “National Pulse” noted: “Lead Stories Chairman and founder Perry Sanders is a devout Democrat, donating over $10,000 to political campaigns—every penny going to Democratic candidates. Sanders donated $3,700 to Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign and gave $4,000 to Obama’s 2008 presidential effort.” Sanders is well connected in every sense, also being the attorney for Michael Jackson’s family. Writer Gita Smith “donated to Swing Left, a hard-left political group formed in reaction to the election of President Trump intent on ‘defeating Trump.’ ” Lead Stories Managing Editor Eric Ferkenhoff has tried to smear Donald Trump as a “white nationalist.”

Predictably, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is about to step into the fray. What has kept the internet relatively free is the fact the FCC hasn’t had power over it, to issue its “guidelines” that severely limit the parameters of debate, as we see on television and terrestrial radio. The agency is acting supposedly at the behest of the Trump administration, which understandably has complained about the overt leftist bias of social media platforms. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai declared that social media companies don’t have “special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.” This deceptive language masks the fact that newspapers and broadcasters have always shied away from “conspiratorial” perspectives and evidence of Deep State corruption, because they are subject to controls that the internet, until now, has not been subject to.

Somewhere, former Obama administration official and propaganda expert Cass Sunstein, who famously suggested that government agents infiltrate internet forums to manipulate opinion, is smiling. His “cognitive infiltration” is working, all too well.

