Swedish PM: Failure to Integrate Migrants Has Led to ‘Parallel Societies’

By John Friend

Following recent riots and mass public violence and destruction, Sweden’s left-leaning prime minister conceded that her country has failed to integrate Third World migrants, many from Islamic countries, resulting in “parallel societies” being created throughout the once safe, prosperous, and homogeneous Scandinavian nation. Many have questioned whether large numbers of migrants from Third World Islamic nations are even capable of being assimilated and integrated into a modern, highly advanced Western society such as Sweden.

Sweden, like many European nations, has invited and welcomed countless migrants and purported refugees from Middle Eastern and African nations in recent years, predictably resulting in conflict, tension, ghettoization, and turmoil. According to recent reports, immigrants currently represent one in every five persons living in Sweden.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the comments in the wake of rioting and violent attacks on police officers in numerous cities in Sweden committed largely by migrants from Islamic countries, which resulted in over 100 police officers being injured and widespread destruction of private property, vehicles, and police equipment.

The violence and rioting began over Easter weekend after a Swedish politician publicly burned a copy of the Quran in a highly provocative demonstration of free speech. Videos of the rioting and violence surfaced on social media during the mayhem.

The ugly scenes look similar to the widespread violence and looting unleashed across the United States during 2020 in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man with a lengthy criminal record and history of drug abuse, who died while being detained by Minneapolis police officers.

Prime Minister Andersson discussed Sweden’s failed attempt to integrate and assimilate migrants, resulting in “no go” zones in major urban centers in the country, which she described as “parallel societies.”

“Segregation has gone so far that we have parallel societies in Sweden,” Andersson said. “We live in the same country, but different realities.”

She went on to note that integration efforts have been poor and ineffective which, coupled with “intense immigration,” has resulted in disaster for the nation.

“Our society was too weak, while money for the police and social services too little,” she stated.

Crime, including rape, murder, and theft, has risen in Sweden in recent years, largely as a result of increased migration from Third World countries. One wonders when European and American politicians will finally recognize that multiculturalism is a complete failure, as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted in 2010.