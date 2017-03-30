Russia, Russia, Russia–Part 2!

By Donald Jeffries

To the astonishment of all thinking persons, the Democratic Party and their sycophants in the state-controlled press are attempting to once again trot out the “Russia did it” canard. Despite being thoroughly discredited even by the anti-Trump partisan Robert Mueller in his report, the same stale propaganda is being regurgitated again, right before the election.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) recently charged that the stories that broke about Hunter Biden’s laptop were part of a smear campaign based on Russian disinformation. “Well, we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” Schiff told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “Clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin, and the president is only happy to have Kremlin help in trying to amplify it. I think we know who the driving force behind this smear has been all along, and it’s been the president and the Kremlin. The Kremlin has an obvious interest in denigrating Joe Biden. They want Donald Trump to win. . . . The intelligence community has made that abundantly clear, and this particular smear, though, has also been acknowledged to come from the Kremlin, and there it is in the Oval Office, another wonderful propaganda coup for Vladimir Putin, seeing the president of the United States holding up a newspaper promoting Kremlin propaganda.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe quickly stated that there was absolutely no evidence for such a claim. “Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that, and we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign. It is simply not true,” Ratcliffe declared. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign. . . . Adam Schiff saying that this is part of some Russian disinformation campaign and that the IC [intelligence community] has assessed that or believes that is simply not true, so I appreciate the opportunity to be able to tell the American people that that is the case.”

President Trump responded by exclaiming, “I saw Shifty Schiff get up yesterday and say this is Russia. . . . We went through two-and-a-half years of that, plus. This guy, he ought to be put away, or he ought to be, you know, something should happen with him.”

The New York Post broke the story of Hunter Biden’s emails, and was quickly censored by Twitter. In fact, the social media giant banned all discussion of the subject. John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shop owner who allegedly came into possession of the younger Biden’s laptop, told the newspaper that he made a copy of the hard drive and provided it to a lawyer for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as well as to federal investigators. Sen. Ron Johnson sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Oct. 17, in which he noted that a “whistleblower,” Mac Isaac, had contacted his committee on Sept. 24, the day after the release of the Senate Finance Committee’s report titled “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption.” Johnson reported that Mac Isaac “informed my staff that he had possession of a laptop left in his business by Hunter Biden” and “he provided its contents to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in response to a Dec. 9, 2019 grand jury subpoena.”

Giuliani, who is at the heart of the investigation into Biden’s laptop, reported on Fox News that the Delaware computer shop owner was “really afraid because the Bidens are very powerful around here.” Giuliani went on to say, “The gentleman, after he saw a lot of these things in the newspapers, got concerned that he had some kind of illegal property because of all these allegations that were being made back and forth about the Bidens. So he looked at the hard drive, and when he looked at the hard drive, he was very concerned with what he saw.” The hard drive reportedly contained pornographic images, and Alex Jones and others have alleged that it showed the younger Biden being sexually involved with underage girls. Mac Isaac told the FBI agent who interviewed him, “I’m really worried what they’re going to do to me.” The agent’s response, “Don’t worry. If you keep your mouth shut, nothing will happen,” was hardly comforting. Mac Isaac supposedly left copies of the hard drive with friends, “in case he was killed.”

Mac Isaac was so incensed over what he called “very false allegations” against Trump during the impeachment charade that he contacted a group of friends and informed them, “I have something.” A clearly frightened Mac Isaac told Fox News, “I know that I saw. . . . I was concerned that somebody might want to come looking for this stuff eventually and I wanted it out of my shop.”

