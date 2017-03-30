Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is a Real Profile in Courage for Our Era

By Donald Jeffries

Of all the many children and grandchildren of President John F. Kennedy and his siblings, only one is saying the kind of things that caused JFK, his brother Robert, and son John Jr. to be silenced by the corrupt establishment. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) has emerged over the past decade as a formidable, radical public figure.

The son of former Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who was killed while he was on the brink of winning the 1968 Democratic Party presidential nomination, first publicly expressed his doubts about the official version of both his father’s and uncle’s deaths in a 2013 interview with Charlie Rose. Incredibly, the show never aired, and no video of RFK Jr.’s comments has ever appeared.

RFK Jr. declared, “My father thought that the Warren Report was a shoddy piece of craftsman- ship.” RFK Jr. would visit Sirhan Sirhan in prison in 2018, explaining, “I went there because I was curious and disturbed by what I had seen in the evidence. I was disturbed that the wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father. My father was the chief law enforcement officer in this country. I think it would have disturbed him if somebody was put in jail for a crime they didn’t commit.”

Acknowledging that the evidence shows some- one other than Sirhan fired the fatal shots, RFK Jr., said, “The people that were closest to [Sirhan], the people that disarmed him, all said he never got near my father.”

RFK Jr. also wrote an article for Rolling Stone about fraud in the 2004 presidential election, which was lambasted by the left especially, even though he was arguing that Democrat John Kerry had been cheated out of the presidency. Salon magazine and a high-profile Democratic Party pollster were but two of the loud voices blasting Kennedy’s contention. Another article Kennedy wrote for Rolling Stone proved to be even more controversial. RFK Jr.’s 2005 piece “Deadly Immunity” argued that vaccines contributed to autism. The British Medical Journal called a study referenced in the article “outright fraud,” and Salon editor Joan Walsh urged that the story be removed. Rolling Stone predictably caved in to the pressure and RFK Jr.s’ story was thrown down the memory hole. This was RFK Jr.s’ first foray into battle against the Medical-Industrial Complex.

Last year, RFK Jr. unleashed a series of blistering attacks on Bill Gates, the pharmaceutical industry, and the lockdown on social media, especially Instagram. In February 2021, RFK Jr.’s Instagram account, which had over 800,000 followers, was permanently banned, “for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.” One article gleefully reporting the ban referred to him as “an infamous and prolific peddler of dangerous anti-vaccine and Covid-19 misinformation.” The article bemoaned the fact that RFK Jr.’s Facebook account remained active. Apparently, The New York Times was upset about this, as well, and grilled Facebook as to whether or not Kennedy’s account would be banned or penalized in some way.

RFK Jr. has helped establish two organizations, the Children’s Health Defense and the World Mercury Project, both of which have been smeared for their “misinformation” by the establishment. Kennedy has been as critical of Anthony Fauci as he has been of Bill Gates. Calling Fauci “an abject failure” in March 2021, RFK Jr. hasn’t backed down from the intense criticism, which includes his own close family members (who have talked about his “dangerous” views). Turning his attention to the Covid-19 vaccines, RFK Jr. declared earlier this month, “Even though the media and politicians are currently trivializing the problem and even foolishly calling for a new type of vaccine to return to normality, this vaccination is problematic in terms of health, morality and ethics, but also in terms of genetic damage.” RFK Jr. urged the public not to take the vaccine “under any circumstances,” and called it a “crime against humanity that has never been committed in such a significant way in history.”

RFK Jr. has been smeared as a “superspreader” of hoaxes. As one article described it, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was once an acclaimed environmentalist, but his anti-vaccination advocacy and conspiracy theories have made him a magnet for misinformation in the pandemic.” Kennedy blasted the lockdown last year, in a speech before hundreds of thousands in Berlin, which was largely censored in this country. Democratic New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman recently called RFK Jr. “a health menace,” and urged Twitter to ban him.

RFK Jr. reacted to being “canceled” thusly: “Facebook, the pharmaceutical industry and its captive regulators use the term ‘vaccine misinformation’ as a euphemism for any factual assertion that departs from official pronouncements about vaccine health and safety, whether true or not.”

He decried the “totalitarian censorship” and called it “a coup d’état against the First Amendment, the foundation stone of American democracy.”