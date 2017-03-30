Left plans to punish ‘Trump enablers’

By John Friend

In a move reminiscent of the excesses of the French Revolution or the darkest chapters in the history of Communist tyrannies, a wide array of left-wing journalists, media outlets and Democrats has openly called for revenge and retribution against President Donald Trump and the more than 70 million Americans who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election. These are the same voters that Hillary Clinton called “deplorable” in 2016 and Joe Biden has referred to on the campaign stump as “ugly” and “chumps.”

Robert Reich, the former secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton and a professor at University of California-Berkeley, argued in late October that once Trump was defeated, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission would be needed to “erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”

Other left-wing pundits and commentators, including Chris Hayes of MSNBC, echoed similar sentiments, insisting that Trump’s “evil actions” must be counteracted with a commission to “recover from Trump,” as a headline in The Nation put it.

Others made much more explicit threats against President Trump and his supporters, including the radical Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York representative ominously asked on Twitter days after the election, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” She was, of course, implying that Trump supporters and “enablers” should and would be targeted following any exit from the White House.

Jennifer Rubin, a “Never Trump” political commentator and op-ed writer for The Washington Post, insisted that any Republican “promoting rejection of an election, calling to not follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society,” essentially arguing that Trump sup porters should be blacklisted from society, especially should they voice any doubts about election results, now or in the future. Rubin then declared, “We have a list,” implying that she and her vengeful followers are keeping track of those who will be excluded from “polite” society.

Evan McMullin, yet another Never Trumper and a former CIA operations officer, made similar comments, arguing on Twitter that “we should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. . . . Name and shame forever,” McMullin insisted.

The LGBTQ faction of the radical left, represented by the GLAAD media organization, has even established the Trump Accountability Project, described as “a resource for journalists, editors, and other newsmakers reporting on the Trump administration, which catalogues the anti-LGBTQ statements and actions of President Donald Trump and those in his circle,” which will seek to punish anyone who worked for or supported the president by making it difficult for them to find gainful employment in a potential post-Trump America. Other left-wing outlets, including The New Republic, are urging the Joe Biden team to prosecute President Trump for his alleged misdeeds and crimes, insisting that “only by revisiting this grim chapter in American history, and by penalizing those who broke the law, can this country move forward.”

Make no mistake. The various private monopolies controlling much of American society—PayPal, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.—and hate hustling groups like the SPLC and Black Lives Matter will be eager to assist in the national purge and possible blacklisting of Trump supporters, colleagues and other political dissidents, as has been on vivid display in recent years.

In short: “Deplorables beware.”

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.