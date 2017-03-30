Reporter Who Exposed Secret Lynch-Clinton Meeting Dies by Suicide

By AFP Staff

Christopher Sign, a reporter with ABC News in Birmingham, Ala., was found dead the morning of June 12, the victim of an apparent suicide. Sign was best known for breaking the story about former President Bill Clinton’s secret meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch at a Phoenix airport in 2016, leading some to wonder whether Sign had been “suicided” as payback for crossing the Clintons.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing,” announced ABC 33/40 Vice President and General Manager Eric Land.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was under investigation for her private email server by the FBI. Shortly before former FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI would not recommend charges against Mrs. Clinton, Sign revealed there was a secret meeting between Bill Clinton and Lynch—Comey’s boss—on June 27, 2016. The highly unethical get-together between Clinton and the attorney general was held on a private plane on the tarmac at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport.

Sign’s death was reported as a suicide, which is, of course, plausible. Author Victor Thorn, who himself passed away in 2016, however, has written extensively on the dozens of deaths of high-profile figures who were to varying degrees connected to the Clintons. These deaths have caused such concern over the years that Thorn dedicated an entire book to them in his trilogy on the Clintons, identifying over 100 individuals who were connected to the Clintons and who died under mysterious circumstances.

Thorn’s other books on the Clintons delved into the history of the power couple including their sordid scandals, Bill Clinton’s sexual assaults of multiple women, and the drug running out of Mena, Ark. while Clinton was governor of the state.”