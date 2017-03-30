Renegade Rep Introduces Bill Targeting “Gender Affirming” Care

By John Friend

If passed, bill would make controversial practices associated with transgenderism a felony offense when performed on children

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s renegade representative and a fierce champion of former President Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda, recently introduced a bill in the House of Representatives criminalizing anyone who provides “gender affirming” care to minors under the age of 18, which would make the controversial practices associated with transgenderism a Class C felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The Protect Children’s Innocence Act, introduced by Greene and co-sponsored by at least 14 other GOP representatives, targets over a dozen surgical procedures associated with “gender affirming” care that change or alter the body of an “individual to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex,” according to language in the bill.

Additionally, certain forms of plastic surgery, including chest and gluteal implants or augmentation, as well as hormones and puberty blocking drugs associated with “transitioning” to a different biological sex would be outlawed for minors as well. Federal funds could not be used for “gender affirming” care either.

“Gender affirming” care, associated with transgenderism and the practice of physically altering an individual’s biological sex organs and chemically manipulating sex hormones, has caused controversy in recent years, as the practice is increasingly promoted and even encouraged, particularly among younger populations. Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry describes “gender affirming” care as “medical and psychosocial health care designed to affirm individuals’ gender identities” which differ from their biological sex.

Rep. Greene’s bill specifically defines biological sex as “the indication of male or female sex by reproductive potential or capacity, sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, gonads, or internal or external genitalia present at birth.” Transgender activists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and other mental health professionals and doctors, along with leftwing academics, have championed the notion that biological sex can be altered to confirm with an individual’s chosen gender identity, which they argue can deviate from their natural or biological sex.

Protect Texas Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect children “from the toxic, indoctrinating agenda of the left” and the “ongoing assault that has been ruthlessly waged against our children’s identities, core development, and traditional values,” argues that “gender affirming” care is increasingly being directed at and performed on young children, some under the age of 10. The “irreversible surgical procedures” and sexual hormones administered to youngsters “causes detrimental, and often permanent, harm to otherwise healthy youths,” the group contends.

In a recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Greene described “gender affirming” care as an “assault” and a form of “child abuse.”

“This practice should never happen, it’s so disgusting and appalling,” Greene stated. “And it’s an embarrassment to our country.”

Tomorrow, I will introduce the Protect Children’s Innocence Act to criminalize the child abuse that many call “gender-affirming care.” My legislation would immediately make it a felony to subject children to puberty blockers or horrific “sex change” genital surgeries. pic.twitter.com/1jAwb1TwXR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 19, 2022

She went on to explain that “gender affirming” care often involves genital mutilation requiring confused and exploited youngsters to ingest puberty blockers and other hormones that cause “chemical castration.” These twisted and deranged practices can result in teenage girls having their breasts surgically removed while teenage boys can be castrated—either physically or chemically.

“This needs to be illegal, and I’m introducing a bill called Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” Greene told Carlson. “It would create a law that would cause it to be a Class C felony for any person involved in so-called ‘gender affirming’ care. That means genital mutilation surgery, that means hormones, that means puberty blockers—anything involving any youth under the age of 18, because these kids are too young to make these awful decisions that will affect them and will be permanent for the rest of their lives.”

Greene tied her bill to the broader success of the Republican Party, arguing that the Republicans are “not even a party worth deserving of the American people’s votes if we cannot protect children from this horrific child abuse.”

“This practice has to end—it’s the kind of thing nightmares are made of,” Greene powerfully concluded.