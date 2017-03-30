Read the Damning Report on Charges of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Sexual Assaults

By AFP Staff

On Aug. 3, New York attorney general’s office released her final report on the sexual harassment allegations that have been leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by multiple women—and they are damning. The conclusion: Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.

Ironically, the #MeToo movement has largely been silent on the charges that, over the years, Cuomo has sexually assaulted and harassed multiple women, including former staffers.

Actress Rose Mcgowan blasted liberal elites, charging their silence was deafening.

Back in February, Mcgowan had to go on Fox News of all places to discuss the allegations because no liberal news outlet would talk to her.

“It’s time for some goddamn honesty,” she told Fox. “Sometimes truth hurts, and it’s not pretty, but guess what? We get cleaned.” She went on to cite other women who have accused liberal elites of sexual improprieties, including Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer of Joe Biden who accused Biden of assault when she worked for him.

The 165-page AG report on Cuomo concludes by noting credible allegations that Cuomo not just harassed but assaulted multiple women in the past decade including a New York State trooper.

You can the shocking report in its entirety by clicking here.