Radical Leftist Politicians Want Illegals to Get Virus Relief Aid

By John Friend

Radical left-wing Democratic politicians have used the coronavirus pandemic crisis to further advance their nation-wrecking open-borders agenda by insisting illegal aliens receive coronavirus relief aid.

The federal stimulus package recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump will pump roughly $2 trillion into the economy, including direct payments to American taxpayers, but will only be accessible to legal U.S. citizens. Most average Americans are expected to receive $1,200 per individual, or $2,400 per household, in a one-time direct payment, while small and large businesses and corporations will be eligible for generous loans and other forms of assistance, often with stipulations that the loans will not need to be repaid if certain criteria are met.

Many local and state governments are working on assistance plans and legislation that will distribute funding to illegal aliens residing in their jurisdictions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously declared that over 20 million Californians would be infected with coronavirus by May, a wild and inaccurate estimation to say the least, recently announced his state will be offering $500 apiece to 150,000 illegal alien adults as part of the state’s first-in-the nation measures. On April 16, Newsom also announced that he would spend $75 million of taxpayer money to create a Disaster Relief Fund for illegal aliens.

The California Latino Legislative Caucus has lobbied Gov. Newsom to establish a “Disaster Relief Fund,” which will dole out direct cash payments to illegal aliens until the state’s stay-at-home orders are lifted. Newsom recently told reporters that “all of that is being considered,” and that a broader state-led stimulus plan would be put forth by May.

“Californians care deeply about undocumented residents in this state,” Newsom declared.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order in early April declaring that the city’s illegal aliens and refugees would be able to access the city’s coronavirus relief aid and benefits.

“This order is more than just an official decree; it is a statement of our values as a city and as Americans,” Lightfoot stated when announcing the order. “Since Covid-19 first reached our city’s doorstep, we have been working around the clock to ensure all our residents are secure and supported, including our immigrant and refugee communities, who are among the most vulnerable to the impact of this pandemic.”

Illegal aliens and other non-citizens residing in Chicago will have access to learning resources through Chicago’s public schools, will be able to apply for benefits through the city’s Housing Assistance Grant program, and will have access to the $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund.

At the federal level, the clique of radical anti-American congresswomen known as “The Squad” have developed a number of proposals for future coronavirus relief stimulus packages and are insisting that the funds and benefits be extended to illegal aliens.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called for more federal aid to local community health centers and demanded that illegal aliens, the homeless, and those incarcerated be eligible for relief benefits.

“We need to continue to make federal investments in our community health centers,” Rep. Pressley explained in a media appearance last week. “We need to center the humanity of every individual family and workers and that includes not leaving behind undocumented and uninsured.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has demanded that illegal aliens and households of “mixed status”—those with both legal residents or green card holders and illegal immigrants—be included in any federal stimulus package, including the one recently passed.

“It is absurd and cruel that a taxpaying, mixed-status couple or family could be excluded from this relief,” Rep. Omar declared in an official statement. “Over 140,000 Minnesotans live in mixed status families of some form. As currently written, many Minnesotans who are in this country legally or part of a mixed status family will not receive any stimulus money, even if one of them has a Social Security number but the other does not.”

Rep. Omar proposed her own relief package known as the Recovery Rebates Improvement Act, which would “expand the eligibility requirement to ensure joint tax filers with one SSN will receive payment and provide more people with vital economic assistance,” according to the radical congresswoman. She went on to argue that any future legislation must ensure that “all noncitizens, whether holding a SSN or not, can access these relief payments.”

Leave it to the radical left-wing open-borders fanatics to openly place the interests of foreigners and illegal immigrants ahead of the interests of average Americans.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.