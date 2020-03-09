Radical Leftist Group Antifa Has a Pedophile Problem

By AFP Staff

Antifascist groups in the U.S., Ireland, and even as far as away as Russia seem to have a problem with pedophiles in their ranks. In a detailed report by Canadian news website “The Post Millennial,” police in those three countries have prosecuted activists as well as founding members for, among other things, inappropriate sexual conduct with minors.

According to the report, in the U.S., the Portland Resistance antifa group has come under fire for repeatedly allowing one member, Micah Isaiah Rhodes, to associate with children despite a court order barring him.

Antifa groups have issues w/their leaders being accused of or convicted of sex abuse of minors. In Portland, one leader of @pdx_resistance was convicted on 2 cases & spared jail. He was previously convicted of sex abuse of children when he was a juvenile. https://t.co/GKxUnFJ0vF — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2020

Here is how “The Post Millennial” reported on it: “Micah Isaiah Rhodes of Portland’s Resistance was arrested in 2014 and in 2015 for sexually abusing a minor girl and minor boy. During his trials, the county Sheriff revealed that Rhodes had an inappropriate history with minors dating to his youth. At 14, Rhodes was caught sexually abusing a nine-year-old boy, and, at 15, Rhodes was caught with three much younger boys. Despite his history, Rhodes was spared all prison time as the judge claimed Rhodes was ‘trying to change.’ ”

Rhodes is currently being investigated for yet another sex abuse case possibly involving a minor.

In Ireland, reports “The Post Millennial,” a conservative group managed to infiltrate that country’s antifa, Antifascist Ireland, to see what one of its founding members, Pat Corcoran, was up to.

Corcoran had already been found guilty of possessing child pornography, but he managed to somehow weasel his way out of prison time.

Photos show that Corcoran was still active in protests held by Antifascist Ireland despite the fact that children may have been present there.

Finally, in perhaps the worst example of enabling pedophilia, it was learned that one of the principal members of the antifa group in Russia, Arman Sagynbaev, was accused by multiple women, some of whom were as young as 14, of engaging in torture, domestic slavery—even of being intentionally infected by Sagynbaev’s HIV.

It is ironic—and disturbing—that antifa in the U.S. has no problem throwing around these types of wild, unsubstantiated accusations directed at conservatives while there are prosecuted pedophiles working amongst them.