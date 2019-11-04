Pathologist Says Epstein Murdered

Front-page story in AFP Issue 45&46, mailed out Friday and online now for digital subscribers: A highly respected former NYC medical examiner has alleged the injuries to famed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are consistent with homicide.

By Paul Angel

Former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who has worked on high-profile cases during a five-decade medical career, contends that the wounds suffered by multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are not consistent with suicide but point to homicide. Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother and had read over the medical examiner’s report and attended the autopsy, dropped the bombshell news on Oct. 30.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Baden said Epstein, who was 66 at the time of his death, had “two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, specifically the thyroid cartilage or Adam’s apple, as well as one fracture on the left hyoid bone above the Adam’s apple.”

He added: “Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.”

On Aug. 10 Epstein, who was being held at the high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in New York City pending a trial where he faced multiple counts of trafficking in minors, was reportedly found hanging in his prison cell. He was later declared dead. Epstein was on suicide watch at the time of his death, allegedly because of a previous suicide attempt.

New York authorities have claimed Epstein killed himself, despite the fact that no guards witnessed it. At the time, cameras that were supposedly watching Epstein’s every move had also mysteriously shut down.

Baden did say that he did not have enough evidence at this time to conclusively determine that Epstein was murdered, though he added that the three fractures were extremely rare.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” he said.

According to Fox News, Baden is considered by many to be a legend among medical examiners. He has examined more than 20,000 bodies and hosted HBO’s “Autopsy” television series that explored in-depth medical exams around the country.

If a person weighed 120 pounds and their head weighed 10 pounds, he told Fox, you would expect there to be 110 pounds of pressure on the neck at the jaw during a hanging. If someone put their hands around a person’s neck and squeezed, however, that would lead to significantly more pressure.

“There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide,” Baden concluded. Of course, these revelations come as no surprise to AFP readers. But they do offer some much welcome official affirmation to those who contended (and even predicted) that Epstein—a man with a long list of prominent, powerful people listed in his “little black book”—was murdered and would never live to face justice in a court of law.