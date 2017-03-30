Parents Across Nation Fighting Bolshevik-Inspired Critical Race Theory

By Mark Anderson

Parents are making significant inroads protesting against what’s become a universally known new acronym—CRT, or Critical Race Theory. CRT is an educational dogma that singles out whites for allegedly having created a society in which they enjoy extreme privilege while dominating the rest of humanity with equally extreme bigotry.

“It’s hard to know what’s worse—brainwashing kids [with CRT] or lying about it,” Betsy McCaughey, a former New York lieutenant governor, wrote in the New York Post. “Parents are worried that their kids are being indoctrinated with Critical Race Theory—a highly ideological account of U.S. history . . . that frames the nation as irredeemably racist and white Americans as uniformly bigoted.”

But the parents have had trouble getting straight answers on what exactly their kids are being taught. Local school officials often lie to them about the curriculum, claiming children are merely being taught to be ‘critical thinkers’.”

On June 12, three days before McCaughey penned those words, members of teachers unions joined with other activists and reportedly held rallies in 22 cities in support of CRT. But a growing number of parents are fed up with this state of affairs. And not all those parents are white.

On June 10, Keisha King, an African-American mother from Duval County, Fla., warned her state’s board of education that telling a minority child that he or she is the victim of oppression is “the essence of holding a child back.” Mrs. King also explained to the board that actual racism happens when people are divided into two camps—the so-called “oppressors” and the “oppressed,” she told Fox News,

“Just coming off of May 31, marking the 100 years [since] the Tulsa riots, it is sad that we are even contemplating something like Critical Race Theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and . . . deemed oppressors or oppressed in 2021,” she remarked. “Telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist—and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children or any child is racist as well. This is not something that we can stand for in our country.”

Furthermore, Hispanic parent Mike Rivera of Virginia was quoted as saying that he married a wonderful woman who happens to be white. “My son is white,” he stated. “According to Critical Race Theory, my son should have white guilt and white privilege.”

In Guilford, Conn., about 500 parents have been petitioning for a curriculum that allows students to learn “without the titles of racist and victim,” although, oddly, Guilford’s superintendent insists the district’s schools aren’t teaching CRT. The homework parents are seeing emerge from their kid’s backpack, however, tells a different story.

Mrs. King’s comments came the same day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis successfully lobbied the state education board to block CRT from being taught in the state’s public schools. The board’s vote to ban CRT was unanimous and came in the form of a new amendment that is broader in scope than one might expect. It specifies that CRT and The New York Times-spawned 1619 Education Project—which postulates that American history did not really begin until the first black slave arrived in Jamestown in 1619—will be prohibited in Florida’s classrooms, as the New York Post explained.

The amendment specifies that instruction “may not utilize material from the 1619 Project and may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

Meanwhile, CRT continues to spark heated debate around the country, with Arkansas, Idaho and Oklahoma also having banned CRT in varying ways and degrees.

The pro-CRT establishment press, which is getting fidgety about this grassroots backlash, won’t mention, however, that this pushback suggests that while Democrats gained control of the U.S. House—and snatched the White House through perhaps the most compromised election in U.S. history—the Republican grassroots base has grown stronger.

CBS News online reluctantly noted on June 11: “Lawmakers in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Arizona, Kentucky, Utah and New Hampshire are also debating [CRT] bans. . . . The Arizona Senate failed to pass S.B. 1532 on May 27 when two Republicans voted against it, but the measure could return for another vote.”

Moreover, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and West Virginia are considering legislation to prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts.”

Notably, the Zinn Education Project organized the above-mentioned pro-CRT rally that the New York Post’s McCaughey criticized. The late Howard Zinn founded the project. A Marxist historian at Spelman College and Boston University, Zinn famously said that teaching social studies wasn’t about accuracy.

“The goal, he insisted, was to impel students to want to change the world, overthrowing the status quo,” McCaughey said. He added:

A Zinn lesson called “Students Design a Reparations Bill” asks students to improve on the “flimsy” reparations bills floating in Congress.

. . . This isn’t a debate about whether there should be reparations. It’s one-sided indoctrination.

. . . Other hard-left groups supplying social-studies materials for schools include the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and Black Lives Matter at School. The SPLC instructs educators to stand their ground against parents and “resist efforts to maintain the status quo.” No wonder parents get the runaround.

“As racial justice activists, students are all on the ‘same side’ in this role play,” says the Zinn site.