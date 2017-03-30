Official Narratives Rapidly Collapsing

By John Friend

As AFP goes to press, the Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative endlessly disseminated by virtually the entire political and media complex has completely collapsed.

Of course, readers of this paper have long known the truth about the chaotic and largely disorganized protests at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 following the hotly contested 2020 presidential election. Those in attendance that day were, for the most part, patriotic Americans with legitimate grievances against a blatantly corrupt and treasonous political elite. None had weapons and the vast majority showed up to peacefully express their concerns about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Tucker Carlson, the popular Fox News host, was recently given access to over 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Almost none of the footage has seen the light of day, kept concealed by Democrats and the Deep State wishing to preserve their sacrosanct “insurrection” narrative. Carlson’s news team has released some bombshell footage of the protesters in the Capitol that fateful day, completely destroying the false and manufactured narrative of an “insurrection.”

Among other revelations, we have learned that Jacob “QAnon Shaman” Chansley deserves a new trial. Part of the released footage includes video of a peaceful Chansley being led around the Capitol by seemingly unconcerned armed guards. They even unlocked doors for him. This video was denied to Chansley’s defense team and the attorneys representing other Jan. 6 defendants—a clear violation of their rights as Americans.

🚨BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. pic.twitter.com/rikoRMWezF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

Also on the video was a hale and hearty Brian Sicknick, doing his job hours after he was supposedly killed by the mob. But, despite the facts, Biden administration officials and dishonest media outlets still claim Sicknick and four other policemen “died that day.”

“Taken as a whole, the video record does not support the claim that January 6 was an insurrection,” Carlson concluded on his program. “In fact, it demolishes that claim. And that’s exactly why the Democratic Party and its allies in the media prevented you from seeing it.”

That hasn’t stopped the Biden administration, leading Democrats, major elements of the mass media, and even countless GOP leaders to double down on the media-created “insurrection” story, facts be damned.

In one of the most vitriolic and contemptuous performances in the U.S. Capitol, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer unleashed on Carlson in an emotional rant demanding Fox News cancel Carlson and prevent him from airing the bombshell footage.

“Millions of Americans tuned into one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television,” Schumer emoted. “With contempt for the facts, disregard of the risks, and knowing full well he was lying—lying to his audience—Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a lengthy segment arguing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was not a violent insurrection. By diving deep into the waters of conspiracy, and cherry picking from thousands of hours of security footage, Mr. Carlson told the bold face lie that the Capitol attack, which we all saw with our own eyes, was somehow not an attack at all.”

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.), one of the most spineless and cowardly GOP officials to ever serve in office, told reporters “it was a mistake” for Carlson and Fox News to depict the events of Jan. 6 “in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”

NEW – McConnell says "it was a mistake" for Fox News to depict Jan. 6 "in a way that's completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks."pic.twitter.com/qRfYkqZ4O7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 7, 2023

Has McConnel or any of the other despicable RINOs and puppet politicians who have denounced Carlson considered that the chief law enforcement official at the Capitol’s narrative of Jan. 6 is completely at variance with the facts?

But the official Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative is not the only elite political and media-supported tale to crumble in recent weeks.

Whether it’s the safety and efficacy of vaccines to “Ukrainian democracy” to immigration and border security to the reality of crime and political violence in this country, the distorted and manufactured narratives promulgated by the professional liars running this country continue to be undermined by the alternative independent media.

It turns out that the Covid-19 vaccines don’t in fact stop the spread or prevent a recipient from contracting the disease, a fact more and more Americans are realizing with each passing day. The often-debilitating side effects that have negatively impacted the lives of countless Covid-19 vaccine recipients have largely gone unreported yet continue to be exposed by dedicated activists and alternative health professionals.

Meanwhile, the truth about the lockdowns is emerging. It’s clear now that the fear of more lockdowns is greater than the fear of new Covid-19 variants. Realizing they had been lied to over and over about the origins of the “pandemic” and the inherent flaws in the Covid-19 vaccines and in official mask messaging, several nations and a handful of states here in the U.S. are fighting back against what is being called the “Covidocracy” by stressing that the free flow of information is one of the most vital components of a successful pandemic strategy, not a government coordinated censorship campaign. We now know that virtually everything we were told about the Covid-19 “pandemic” was part of a predetermined narrative to advance a dark, sinister technocratic agenda.

Support for the U.S. sending unlimited amounts of military hardware and treasure to the blatantly corrupt Zelensky regime to save “Ukrainian democracy” from “Russian aggression” has cratered recently, with Americans wondering why their country is crumbling around them while a plutocracy half-way around the world receives a blank check every two weeks.

While Biden administration officials insist America’s border is secure, local ranchers and sheriff’s deputies on the border confront the reality of the Third World invasion on a near daily basis. Meanwhile, Antifa and the far left continue to engage in wanton violence and terrorism against police and their political opponents, discrediting Biden’s constant invocation of “white supremacist” violence and extremism posing the greatest threat to the U.S.

The political and media elite ruling America care not about objective reality and authentic information. They care only about the narratives and fantasies they tell themselves to justify their subversive political agenda, narratives and fantasies that are then forced upon the American public through massive media-facilitated gaslighting campaigns.

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of alternative news outlets—including this newspaper—the ability of the political and media elite to control our perceptions continues to erode.

And they know it.