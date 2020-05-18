Obamanation

The plot to sabotage Trump and frame Flynn may have started with Obama. Biden, Schiff, the FBI, and the CIA are all implicated in coordinated scheme.

By John Friend

Following the announcement on May 7 that the U.S. Justice Department would drop criminal charges against former National Security Adviser and Donald Trump insider Gen. Michael Flynn, new revelations demonstrate that the plot to undermine President Trump and his incoming administration went straight to the top of the Obama White House.

According to Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, the Obama White House was determined to set up and frame Flynn in an attempt to undermine and sabotage the Trump transition team. Then-President Barack Obama and a clique of bad faith actors within his administration and in the intelligence community worked to deceive Flynn as to the nature of the FBI’s fraudulent investigation into his entirely legitimate conversation with the Russian ambassador at the time, Sergey Kislyak.

“These agents specifically schemed and planned with each other how to not tip him off, that he was even the person being investigated,” Powell explained in a television interview recently. “So they kept him relaxed and unguarded deliberately as part of their effort to set him up and frame him.”

Powell went on to indicate that Obama himself was directly involved in the unethical, underhanded plot.

“The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper, [Former CIA Director John] Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama,” Powell stated, referring to a private meeting between the key players involved in the dishonest and corrupt scheme while Obama was still president.

The recent developments in Flynn’s case make clear that the FBI investigation into his conduct was illegitimate from the start and represented an active attempt to set up and frame a key official within Trump’s inner circle and presidential transition team.

“A crime cannot be established here because there was not, in our view, a legitimate investigation going on,” Attorney General William Barr recently stated following the decision to drop the charges against Flynn. “They did not have a basis for a counterintelligence investigation against Flynn at that stage, based on a perfectly legitimate and appropriate call he made as a member of the transition.”

Over the weekend, President Trump denounced the Obama administration as the “most corrupt administration in U.S. history,” referring to the scandal as Obamagate, sparking a raging debate on social media and in the press.

“Obamagate makes Watergate look small time!” the president Tweeted earlier this week.

In later interviews and press appearances, Trump made clear that he views the actions of the Obama administration as a direct attempt to undermine and take down his administration. Referring to Flynn as “an innocent man” and a “great gentleman,” Trump stated that “he was targeted by the Obama administration and he was targeted in order to try and take down a president.”

“What they’ve done is a disgrace, and I hope a big price is going to be paid. A big price should be paid,” Trump continued. “There’s never been anything like this in the history of our country. What they did, what the Obama administration did, is unprecedented. It’s never happened. Never happened. A thing like this has never happened.”

While it has become increasingly more clear that the Obama White House and corrupt Deep State actors within the intelligence community have actively sought to undermine and sabotage the Trump administration, criminal charges have yet to be filed against any of the perpetrators. Perhaps that will change in the coming days and weeks given the new revelations.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.