Obama Okayed Spying on Trump?

Officials on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign were illegally surveilled.

By Donald Jeffries

Multiple senior Trump administration officials recently told Fox News that U.S. Attorney John Durham is conducting a wider inquiry into possible misconduct on the part of the Obama administration toward the 2016 Trump presidential campaign than was previously known. Durham was appointed by Barr in May of this year to look into alleged improper surveillance of the Trump presidential campaign by Obama administration officials.

Durham is now said to be exploring the crucial period between just prior to the 2016 election and the inauguration of Donald Trump. The expansion of his investigation is based upon what he has already discovered, and extends to the spring of 2017, when Robert Mueller was named special counsel.

Durham “is gathering information from numerous sources, including a number of foreign countries. At Attorney General Barr’s request, the president has contacted other countries to ask them to introduce the attorney general and Mr. Durham to appropriate officials,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec stated. Durham and Barr have traveled to Italy and spoken to officials in both Australia and the United Kingdom during the course of their investigation.

Durham is said to be concentrating on how FBI informants may have been used and the alleged improper issuance of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants in order to “ensure that intelligence collection activities by the U.S. government related to the Trump 2016 presidential campaign were lawful and appropriate.” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other leading Democrats have responded by attacking Barr, accusing him of having “gone rogue.”

“I think where they are going is the cover-up of the cover-up, and that’s really very sad for them. To have a Justice Department go so rogue, they have been for a while, and now it just makes matters worse,” Pelosi stated on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

Former U.S. Attorney Joe DiGenova told Lou Dobbs of Fox Business News back in August that Durham’s investigation was moving at “lightning speed.” DiGenova responded “yes” to Dobbs’s question, “Is there any reason for me, for everyone watching, for everyone listening to you . . . to think that we’re actually going to see the scoundrels who made up the leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI be held accountable?”

DiGenova continued, “In a very short period of time John Durham has interviewed, I understand, dozens of potential witnesses and has moved into setting up a grand jury. So it’s going to happen. But, eventually, Durham is focused on a very large criminal conspiracy involving defrauding the United States government of faithful service of these agencies. It isn’t going to happen quickly. And there are going to be some instances where he isn’t going to have enough evidence to charge even some pretty big people initially. But some of these players will be involved in more than one series of criminal investigations. So if they get a pass in one instance, they may not get it in another.”

It has also been reported that Durham’s investigation reached out to Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud, who famously told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that the Russians had damaging information about Hillary Clinton, in the form of “thousands of emails.” Papadopoulos then passed this claim on to Australian diplomat Alexander Downer in a London bar on May 10, 2016. Link University, where Mifsud met Papadopoulos, is closely connected to British intelligence. The FBI also held a training program there, a fact conveniently omitted from Mueller’s report.

In July, investigative reporter John Solomon, citing multiple credible sources and contemporaneous emails, claimed that Durham’s team had been in contact with Mifsud’s Swiss attorney, Stefan Roh. According to Solomon, they are hoping to “interview Mifsud or at the very least review a recorded deposition the professor gave in summer 2018 about his role in the drama involving Donald Trump, Russia, and the 2016 election.”

Solomon wrote, “The report claims Mifsud planted the story about the Clinton emails in Moscow and then lied about his dealings with Papadopoulos when interviewed by the FBI in 2017. Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Mifsud.” Solomon also noted that, “Unlike others accused of misleading Mueller—including Papadopoulos, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn, and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort—Mifsud was not charged with a crime.”

Roh told Solomon that Mifsud was a “longtime cooperator of Western intel” who was asked by intelligence-connected contacts at Link University to meet with Papadopoulos. Among those world leaders who Mifsud and other Link officials met regularly with was Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

To our mainstream media, all this is less newsworthy than Trump’s peripheral interest in the corruption of Joe and Hunter Biden.

