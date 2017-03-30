November’s Choice Was for Trump or the Entrenched Establishment

By Paul Craig Roberts

The November presidential election is not about a choice between a Republican and a Democrat, Trump or Biden/Kamala. It is about a choice between Trump and the establishment.

You were voting for or against the establishment. If you voted against Trump, you were voting for your continued dispossession of your personal freedom, your independence, your income and wealth if any, your integrity, the First and Second Amendments, and any hope for your future and the future of your country. It is as simple as that.

Approximately half of the American population are too indoctrinated and brainwashed to understand what was and is at stake. These Americans saw a vote against Trump as a vote against racism, misogyny, Covid, wealth, and orange skin. The mindlessness of these Americans, should their votes prevail, would complete the transformation of American democracy into rule by unaccountable elites.

The print, TV, NPR, and vast swaths of the internet media worked in tandem to defeat Trump at all costs. Dutifully, the presstitutes turned the Biden Pay-for-Play Scandal into a Russian intelligence operation and blamed it on Trump. We have Russiagate redux.

Without an honest media a country’s future is in doubt.

So, what did the mainstream media have to say about the Joe Biden scandal? The Washington Post said, “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation—even if they probably aren’t.” A “Zero Hedge” article headline alleged, “Democrats Pushed Early Voting Because They Knew the Biden Scandal Was About to Break.” Right-winger Lew Rockwell posted an article from “Collective Evolution” that said: “We are living in an age of extreme censorship of information, no matter how credible or how much evidence is provided, information that goes against the grain always seems to receive a harsh backlash from mainstream media as well as social media outlets. Why is there a digital fact checker patrolling the internet? Should people not have the right to examine information openly and freely and determine for themselves what is and what isn’t?”

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury under President Ronald Reagan and was associate editor and columnist at The Wall Street Journal. He has been a professor of economics in six universities and is the author of numerous books available at the American Free Press bookstore.