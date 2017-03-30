New Podcast: The Hospital Killed My Brother

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Don Jeffries, a researcher, author, and reporter for American Free Press. Don and I begin by discussing the background and details of his brother’s recent death, likely due to the mistreatment he received by the Medical Industrial Complex yet officially classified as a Covid-19 death, which he wrote about for AFP recently. We address other aspects of the ongoing Covid-19 “pandemic,” the Canadian trucker convoy, the Jan. 6 investigation and the politicization of the Capitol Police, and a recent exchange between a State Department spokesman and an AP reporter in which the controversial concepts of false flag attacks and crisis actors were invoked.