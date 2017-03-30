Media Ignores RFK Jr. Speech in Berlin

Nephew of JFK voices criticisms of vaccines, lockdowns, police state, Big Pharma.

By Donald Jeffries

On Aug. 29, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of President John F. Kennedy, visited the spot of one of his uncle’s most historic speeches. Speaking to crowds estimated by alternative media sources as hundreds of thousands—the website “Israpundit.org” called it “the largest crowd in German history”—but reported by mainstream outlets as anywhere from 18,000 to 35,000, RFK Jr. blasted the Covid lockdown, Bill Gates, and vaccines.

Kennedy started out by declaring: “Back home, the papers say I came here today to talk to 5,000 Nazis. . . . I see this crowd, and I see the opposite of Nazism. I see people who love democracy, who want open government.” RFK Jr. has grown increasingly radical in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and corresponding lockdown of society. “Governments love pandemics, and they love pandemics for the same reasons they love war. Because it gives them the possibility of imposing controls on the population that the latter would never accept otherwise,” Kennedy stated. “The leaders will invent arbitrary rules and regulations to orchestrate the obedience of the people. We want health officials who have no financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry and who work for us, not for Big Pharma.”





Referencing JFK’s timeless “Ich bin ein Ber liner” speech on June 26, 1963, RFK Jr. noted:

Sixty years ago my uncle John Kennedy came to this city. He came here to Berlin because Berlin was the front line against global totalitarianism. And even today, Berlin is in the front line against global totalitarianism. . . . They haven’t done a great job protecting public health, but they’ve done a great job using quarantine to bring 5G into all of our communities. . . . The reason is monitoring and data collection. It’s not for you and me. It’s for Bill Gates, [Mark] Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and all the other billionaires. Bill Gates has said that his fleet of satellites will be able to observe every square inch of the planet, 24 hours a day. This is only the beginning. He will be able to follow you on all your smart devices thanks to biometric recognition, via your GPS. The pandemic is a crisis of convenience for the elites who dictate these policies. It gives them the ability to wipe out the middle class to destroy the institutions of democracy, to transfer all of our wealth to a handful of billionaires to enrich themselves by impoverishing the rest of us. And the only thing between them and our children is this crowd that came to Berlin.

Hundreds of Germans were arrested at the rally where Kennedy’s spoke. The nephew of President Kennedy speaking at the site of one of his most iconic speeches should have been frontpage news. On the contrary, the protests received little in-depth media coverage, and RFK Jr.’s speech (and even presence there) warranted even less. A May 8, 2019 article in “Politico.com” documented just how far RFK Jr. has drifted from the establishment left. Written by his sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, his brother and former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II, and his niece Maeve Kennedy McKean, who had actually died a month earlier (one presumes the article was written well in advance of publication), the headline proclaimed, “RFK Jr. Is Our Brother and Uncle. He’s Tragically Wrong About Vaccines.” The article noted, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—Joe and Kathleen’s brother and Maeve’s uncle—is part of this campaign to attack the institutions committed to reducing the tragedy of preventable infectious diseases. He has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines.” Some claim that RFK Jr. has become the single leading source of anti-vaccine ads on Facebook. Sources like “ScienceBlogs.com” dismiss him as “anti-vaccine, like Donald Trump.”

RFK Jr. has become the kind of Democrat that independent voters can rally around. He has also been vocal about the conspiracies that took the lives of both his uncle and father, alone among his family members. He wrote an article about vote fraud for Rolling Stone magazine some years ago, which was subsequently removed from the magazine’s website due to pressure from powerful interests. The only thing keeping him from what should be a dynamic political career is a medical condition known as Spasmodic Dysphonia, a hereditary disorder that affects the voice box and greatly diminishes his ability to speak in public.

RFK Jr. told the Germans, “The only thing you need to turn people into slaves is fear.” He closed out his historic speech by vowing: “We will demand the return of our democracy. Thanks to all of you for fighting.” JFK and RFK would both be proud of him. He is a profile in courage.

