Media ‘Forgets’ Maxwell/Epstein Story

By Donald Jeffries

A 418-page deposition taken from former Jeffrey Epstein close crony Ghislaine Maxwell was recently released to the public, over the strong objections of her attorneys. All but ignored by the mainstream media, the report depicts a combative woman, who denied all the most sensational claims against her. The deposition was associated with a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of many women who claimed to have been sexually abused by Epstein as minors.

While Maxwell acknowledged an intimate relationship with the late Epstein, who died under very suspicious circumstances last year, she wouldn’t provide any details. She denied ever participating in the widely rumored orgies, and rebuffed questions relating to underage girls. In response to a question about her being part of “a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages,” Maxwell replied, “I don’t know what you are talking about.” Maxwell repeatedly clashed with Giuffre’s lawyers, and at one point pounded her fist on the table in anger, then afterward explained, “Can we be clear? I didn’t threaten anybody.” In response to a very basic question about whether or not sex between an adult and a minor would be harmful psychologically, Maxwell shot back, “What are you asking me? I don’t know what you are asking. This has nothing to do with Virginia Roberts.”

Maxwell notably vehemently denied that former President Bill Clinton had ever been to Epstein’s infamous “Pedophile Island.” She skirted questions about Prince Andrew, whom Giuffre alleged sexually assaulted her numerous times. The deposition redacted the names of powerful figures like Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew, and Victoria’s Secret head Les Wexner. “First of all, you are trying to trap me. I will not be trapped,” Maxwell declared. “You are asking me if I recruit. I told you no. I totally resent and find it disgusting that you use the word recruit. I already told you I don’t know what you are saying about that and your implication is repulsive.” In response to whether Epstein had a “sexual preference for underage minors,” Maxwell said, “I cannot tell you what Jeffrey’s story is. I’m not able to . . . I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.”

Maxwell even claimed that she was “not sure if that’s a real picture or not,” in reference to the widely published photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around an underage Giuffre, which was taken at Maxwell’s London home in 2001, with a smiling Ghislaine standing next to them. Andrew has strongly denied Giuffre’s charge that they had sex in both the toilet and bedroom of Maxwell’s townhouse. Maxwell repeatedly called Giuffre a liar, declaring, “Virginia is absolutely, totally lying. This is a subject of defamation about Virginia and the lies she has told, and one of the lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present. Absolutely 1,000 percent that is a flat-out total fabrication and lie.” She refused to even verify that Epstein and Clinton were friends. Maxwell also called Giuffre an “awful fantasist” and her allegations a “tissue of lies.”

High-profile attorney Alan Dershowitz was a friend of Epstein’s, and his name has appeared on the notorious flight logs from the “Lolita Express,” which also included several famous movie stars and Bill Clinton. A few months back he lashed out predictably at another Epstein accuser. In response to Netflix’s documentary series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” Dershowitz charged that Maria Farmer, one of those purportedly sexually abused by Epstein as a minor, “may have been motivated by the anti-Semitic attitudes she has long harbored, to falsely accuse prominent Jews of sexual misconduct.” Dershowitz took statements made by Farmer in a telephone interview with researcher Whitney Webb out of context. One such statement by Farmer was, “When I called Ghislaine [Maxwell] and asked why I couldn’t eat there [at a private and exclusive country club] she said, ‘It’s a Jewish country club, you’re not Jewish, they’re not going to serve you.’ This is how this woman spoke to me, yeah. This is how these people think, Whitney. They, honest to God, think their DNA is better than everybody else’s, I swear to you. It was a theme all the time with them. With Eileen Guggenheim, with Jeffrey Epstein, with Ghislaine. It was a theme.”

Perhaps Dershowitz was upset at Farmer’s allegation that “Alan Dershowitz was an individual who came to visit Epstein at his New York mansion a number of times when I was working for Epstein. Dershowitz was very comfortable at the home and would come in and walk upstairs. On a number [of] occasions I witnessed Dershowitz at the New York mansion going upstairs at the same time there were young girls under the age of 18 who were present upstairs in the house.”

