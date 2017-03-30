Mass Shooting Suspect Granted Bond While Jan. 6 Protesters Rot in Jail

By John Friend

While countless individuals involved in the largely peaceful Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol have been denied bail and continue to languish in jail, a suspect has been granted bond by a judge in South Carolina following a violent mass shooting at a mall in Columbia. Multiple victims were wounded by gunshots or suffered injuries in the chaotic melee following the shootings, but no fatalities have been reported thus far.

Jewayne Price, a 22-year-old black man, was charged with nine counts of assault, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of murder/attempted murder and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to local reports.

At a hearing on Sunday, April 17, a judge set Price’s bond at $25,000 and ordered he be placed on house arrest. The judge also ordered an ankle monitor be placed on Price, which would allow him to travel to and from work at certain times during the day.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: In a court hearing a short time ago, a judge set a $25,000 surety bond for shooting suspect Jewayne Price. He is also on house arrest & ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge will allow Price to travel from home to work certain times of the day. pic.twitter.com/I9RwY9dP5Z — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2022

Despite the judge’s ruling, Price apparently continues to be held in Lexington County jail, likely as a result of other charges pending against him in other jurisdictions in South Carolina. State Rep. Todd Rutherford, who is representing Price, said he was not informed why his client continued to be held despite the bond conditions being set.

Per @RepRutherford, his defense attorney, no word on why he’s being held. “They didn’t bother to tell me” @wis10 https://t.co/mc6I1FIm4y — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 18, 2022

According to the Columbia Police Department, at roughly 2 pm on Saturday, April 16, police were called in response to a shooting at Columbiana Centre, a popular mall in town, and arrested Price, who was quickly identified as a suspect, later that night. Two other individuals have been identified as suspects, including Marquise Robinson, who was arrested on Monday, April 18, and Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, who has not yet been arrested.

As @ColumbiaPDSC Chief Holbrook announced in the news conference, 2nd suspect arrested in connection w/the @ColumbianaCtr shooting is Marquise Robinson. He's charged w/9 counts of assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature, attempted murder & unlawful carrying of a handgun. pic.twitter.com/ff3UeeyjZl — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 18, 2022

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are searching for third shooting suspect Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. *Should be considered armed & dangerous.* Active arrest warrants are for 9 counts of assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature, attempted murder & unlawful carrying of a handgun. pic.twitter.com/B5FOEX1fA7 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 18, 2022

Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook gave a preliminary press briefing following the police response to the shooting over the weekend: