Maligning Melania

Attacks on first lady reveal vicious nature of left.

By Tilton Adler

Melania Trump is unlike any first lady our country has ever known. Not because she emigrated here. Not because she speaks four languages. Not because she received international accolades prior to becoming the first lady. She is no less glamorous than Jackie O nor any less dedicated and supportive of her husband than Betty Ford. Mrs. Trump is the embodiment of grace and has been consistent in her role as a conservative, traditional first lady of the United States.

Her unwavering ability to stay silent yet strong amidst the barrage of attack and criticism from the liberal left is just one of her many admirable qualities. No first lady has ever been attacked in such constant, gratuitous ways, yet you will not see her debase herself in a retaliatory media frenzy. She is attacked when she speaks publicly, she is attacked when she is taciturn. She is criticized for being beautiful and simultaneously for not smiling often enough, not to mention the constant and unfair shaming she endures for her choice in husband. Still, somehow, Mrs. Trump has kept her head held high, her media presence neutral, and perhaps most importantly, her role as steadfast advisor to the president of the United States out of the limelight.

One of Mrs. Trump’s foremost accomplishments was her path to citizenship. Few realize that in 2001, Mrs. Trump, then Melania Knauss, was awarded the H1-B “Einstein Visa.” Mrs. Trump embraced her extraordinary talent as an international model and, through diligence and the proper channels, was awarded the highly coveted visa, eventually gaining full citizenship in 2006. She is the epitome of the American dream but is still somehow chastised for having been an immigrant in the first place and therefore somehow undeserving.

Once her citizenship was established, Mrs. Trump began lending herself to various social causes, primarily focused on the well-being of children. According to Whitehouse.gov, in 2005 Mrs. Trump was awarded a Goodwill Ambassador title by the American Red Cross, which she held for four years. She spent five years serving as an honorary chairwoman for the Boys’ Club of New York. In 2006 she was named Woman of the Year by the Police Athletic League, an organization dedicated to helping NYC’s youth “realize their full individual potential as productive members of society.”

Never resigned to complacency, Mrs. Trump was then named chairwoman for the American Heart Association in 2010. She helped the organization raise $1.7 million for research. These acts of kindness and selflessness would eventually benefit her work in the White House. In 2018, Mrs. Trump launched her official White House initiative, “Be Best,” a name that the liberal left has ruthlessly criticized. “Be Best” is truly the brainchild of Mrs. Trump and she herself chose the name. When prompted to consider changing the name to “Be Your Best” or “Be the Best,” Mrs. Trump showed her spirited passion for the project and refused to be swayed. In the two years since launching her initiative, Mrs. Trump has visited countless schools and hospitals and met with more than 4,000 students, both domestically and internationally. The initiative is taking a three-tiered approach to childhood growth and development through teaching well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse prevention.

While Mrs. Trump’s list of accomplishments is considerable, the leftist mainstream media refuse to accept her as a valued contributor to our nation, let alone as the powerful and tempering voice in her husband’s ear. When asked about whether she advised the POTUS, she has said she does but, according to BBC News she said, “Nobody knows and nobody will ever know, because that’s between me and my husband.” Her loyalty to the president may very well be Mrs. Trump’s most enduring attribute. Never one to steal the spotlight, Mrs. Trump has stood benevolently by her husband’s side, through the constant beating and bashing from the left, which includes pathetic criticism of her wardrobe, which is impeccably tasteful. “I chose not to go into politics and policy,” she said in an interview with GQ. “Those policies are my husband’s job.” True grit is shown in her refusal to enter the fray in the Twitter trenches and be as nasty to the mainstream media as they have been to her and her family.

So, the next time you read some asinine comment about Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe or her often misunderstood disposition, remember that is the radical left trying to distract the American people from her real triumphs and contributions as one of our nation’s most admirable first ladies.