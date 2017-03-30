Mainstream Discussing Vote Scam After Decades of Censoring Topic

By Mark Anderson

The year 2020 will be remembered as the year not only of Covid-19, but also the year of the most contested—and suspect—election in U.S. history. The idea of relying so heavily on mass mail-in ballots over coronavirus transmission concerns profoundly increased the incentives and the opportunity for foul play.

As of this writing, despite the mass media cartel’s lockstep insistence that each and every vote-counting concern raised by President Donald Trump and his supporters is automatically and intrinsically invalid, there are outstanding irregularities, developments, and issues that at the very least show that, even if Joe Biden is inaugurated as president, two decades of reporting by American Free Press about rampant election fraud are being vindicated like never before.

As reported by this writer in the pages of AFP, electronic voting machine companies, such as Dominion Voting Systems, and their proprietary software—run by secretive source code—are finally being seriously discussed and to some extent exposed by the rightwing news media including Fox, Newsmax, and “Breitbart News,” to name a few. Sidney Powell has also made some bold claims. Powell is the former Texas district attorney who represented Gen. Michael Flynn and temporarily joined forces with the Trump legal team with attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. (Powell was fired from the Trump team on Nov. 22, although Giuliani says she was never officially on the team. A source who spoke to Breitbart News suggested that “the team had hoped to work with her, but Powell’s public claims went beyond the scope of the evidence they had seen and believed they could prove in court.”)

The Trump team has launched a serious vote challenge effort, which has been wildly ridiculed in the orthodox press. They seek to prove that Donald J. Trump won the election and have sought injunctions in state courts to stop vote-count certifications before all possible fraud is ferreted out.

So far, as AFP goes to press, some of the legal team’s strongest evidence, discussed at a Nov. 19 press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in D.C., includes the following:

According to Giuliani, there are an estimated 220 sworn affidavits from Michigan witnesses of election fraud, many of which are in the public record. Giuliani said about 300,000 allegedly unlawful votes could be invalidated in a court of law—which exceeds Biden’s 154,188-vote margin of victory in the Great Lakes State (a figure from Michigan’s unofficial results on the secretary of state website).

In Wisconsin, Giuliani said that about 60,000 ballots in Milwaukee County and 40,000 in Madison, never had ballot applications requested in a state with extra-strict voting laws. Indeed, Wisconsin was among the few states that disallowed mail-in ballots. Giuliani explained that Wisconsin law also forbids unsolicited absentee ballots; therefore, any such ballots that never had a ballot application attached to them are invalid. “If you count the lawful votes, Trump won Wisconsin,” Giuliani summarized.

As for Michigan, the apparent fraud includes an incident in which witnesses testified via affidavits under penalty of perjury that at 4:30 a.m., Nov. 4, a truck pulled into the Detroit counting center. (Some election workers thought it was a food delivery truck, so they approached the vehicle.) But the witnesses on record say the truck was packed with “thousands and thousands of ballots; the ballots were in garbage bags, paper bags and cardboard boxes,” as Giuliani related at the above-noted press conference, while adding that these ballots were taken into the counting facility and placed on several tables.

Those handling the trucked-in ballots thought that Republican observers had departed for the night, but two remained, as did a Dominion Voting Systems employee. All the ballots appeared to be for Biden, witnesses claim, and the number of ballots was thought to be at least 50,000 and maybe upwards of 100,000.

In the pending lawsuit Costantino v. Detroit, which Giuliani referred to several times—while admonishing the reporters at the press conference to do their job and look it up, instead of instantly dismissing all election-fraud claims—the witnesses’ sworn statements include (according to the actual suit posted via the Great Lakes Justice Center):

“Ballots were counted even though the voter’s name did not appear on the official voter rolls.

“Election workers were ordered not to verify voters’ signatures on absentee ballots, and they were ordered to backdate absentee ballots, and to process such ballots regardless of their validity.

“Election workers processed ballots that appeared after the election deadline and falsely reported those ballots had been received prior to the Nov. 3, 2020 deadline.

“Defendants used false information to process ballots. . . . Many times, the election workers inserted new names into the Qualified Voter File and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900.

“Defendants coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. . . .”

All told, according to the evidence that Giuliani summarized for reporters, “In the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, we have more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election, in terms of provable illegal ballots.”

Powell’s remarks, much like Giuliani’s, presented an evidentiary framework that would be more fully revealed and confirmed, if and when such matters see the full light of day in the courts. She supplemented Giuliani’s remarks by saying there’s evidence that U.S. votes were electronically sent outside the U.S. to be tallied, while being prone to hacking.

She also said that Dominion Voting Systems and the Smartmatic software company are at the center of the electronic portion of the Nov. 3 election fraud, and that the software’s chief characteristic is its ability to “flip” votes—”based on algorithms that probably ran all over the country to a take a certain percentage of votes for President Trump and flip them to . . . Biden.”

A key point she added is that the evidence of this vote-flipping (which is attached to the pleadings in a Georgia lawsuit) might not have been found were it not for Trump’s votes being so “overwhelming in so many of the states” that it “broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system and that’s what caused [officials] to have to shut down [the vote count]. That’s when they came in the back doors with all the mail-in ballots, many of which they had actually fabricated.”

Meanwhile, covering broader matters, Powell announced that Dominion executives evidently have abandoned their Toronto office space, which she said was shared “with one of the [George] Soros entities.” Furthermore, she noted that “one of the leaders of the Dominion project overall is Lord Malloch Brown—Mr. Soros’ number-two person in the UK,” to which she added: “There are ties of the Dominion Leadership to the Clinton Foundation.”

And while Powell claimed that a Dominion vote-theft system used in the 2020 U.S. election was previously tested and perfected in Venezuela when the nation’s now-deceased socialist-populist leader, Hugo Chavez, allegedly used it to hang on to power, AFP determined, through readily available evidence that the mass media cartel ignores, that Vice Admiral (USCG retired) Peter Neffenger is chairman of the board of Smartmatic and is a member of Biden’s transition team for Homeland Security.

The lesson from all this? What AFP has recommended for two decades: All votes must be marked on paper ballots that must be openly counted by hand in each local voting precinct, in full public view (open to everyone in-person and via real-time video feed). This must be done before the ballots leave the precinct to go to secure central tabulation and storage facilities. No exceptions. Furthermore, voters must be able to track and verify their vote in a secure fashion.

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor. Email him at [email protected].