Leftists Are Aiming for One-Party Rule

By Paul Craig Roberts

It was interview questions from a Russian journalist that made me realize that the Democrat Party was no longer merely a political party but had become a revolutionary party working toward an unaccountable one-party government.

Prior to the Nov. 3 election, Democrats worked to remove protections that reduce fraud opportunities in voting by mail, thereby making ballot harvesting easy. They were thinking ahead and, in 2019, introduced H.R. 1, a bill designed to open up additional vote fraud avenues. The bill sponsored by Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) used the cover of “making elections secure.”

The bill, which passed the House where the Democrats had a majority, also turns the District of Columbia into a state, which would give the Democrats two more members in the Senate and additional members of the House.

To control the federal judicial branch of government, the bill calls for establishing rules of ethics that are binding on the Supreme Court. In other words, the separation of powers and independence of the court would be violated by Congress, which could circumscribe the court’s rulings with “ethics” rules that the Democrats would write.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described the bill as a “one-sided power grab” that would not pass the Senate, and the bill didn’t. But Democrats proceeded at the state and local level to loosen election integrity.

Looking at this altogether, we see the Democrats focusing on a loosening of election security, the creation of a new blue state (or “states” if Puerto Rico is added to the mix), and subjecting the Supreme Court to the Democrats’ rules. The result would be a one-party state.

Few Democrat voters understand that the party has been transformed into an ideological revolutionary party that intends to overthrow white, Western culture. The elite financiers of the Democrats have yet to catch on that once the Democrats have one-party rule, they no longer need the billionaires and the lobbies. I don’t think it has dawned on the military-security complex that its power is reduced by the rise of the one-party state.

Wars will be fought for revolutionary reasons against insufficiently “woke” white governments and not for the power and profit of the military security complex or for Israel’s dominance in the Middle East. It will be like the early stages of the French Revolution and the Bolshevik Revolution and very unlike the American Revolution. Already Biden’s team is calling for restrictions on the First Amendment. It will simply become impossible to dispute official explanations or for white Americans to defend themselves against false charges and demonization.

Biden’s team is also calling for open borders, so there will be plenty of immigrants whose votes can be harvested. If the Democrats get away with stealing the 2020 election, it will be the end of American democracy.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury under President Ronald Reagan and was associate editor and columnist at The Wall Street Journal. He has been a professor of economics in six universities and is the author of numerous books available at the American Free Press bookstore.

White People Are on the Road to Dispossession

By Paul Craig Roberts

Joe Biden has appointed a radical slavery reparations advocate to his Treasury Department transition team. Mehrsa Baradaran, a UCLA professor, advocates reparations as the way to correct “white supremacy.” As I have reported, scholars have concluded that there are probably as many and perhaps more white descendants of slaves in the U.S. than black descendants.

Baradaran misuses the word “reparations.” Reparations are what a harmed person is paid by the person that harmed them. No living white person has ever owned a slave, and no living black American has ever been a slave. So, what Baradaran is advocating is that white Americans be dispossessed so that black Americans can take their assets. In other words, she is advocating a racist act of theft. Her racism against white Americans has not kept her off of Biden’s Treasury transition team or from being a UCLA professor who brainwashes students. As the Democrats intend to open the floodgates of non-white immigration, every person of color who enters the U.S. will benefit from the dispossession of white Americans.

But facts no longer matter in America. They do not matter in the universities and educational system any more than they do in the media and politics. We live in a world spun out of lies concocted to demonize white people. The punishment for telling the truth is to be cancelled, which is what has happened to the few honest journalists and professors and is what happened recently to President Trump. White Americans are so brainwashed that they sit there sucking their thumbs while a coup unfolds before their eyes.

Democrats are dumping huge amounts of money into the runoffs for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. Having stolen the presidential election, if the Democrats take these seats, the Democrats will have the entire government, and what is left of the U.S. will be dismantled.

