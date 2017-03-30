Left Promises More Mayhem

Massive nationwide protests in America’s future?

By John Friend

Just before the election, the radical left openly disclosed intentions to disrupt the country and cause mayhem, havoc, and discord on a scale unprecedented in U.S. history. It may not be immediate, but it is coming—regardless of who wins the election.

The far-left activist group ShutDownDC, which organizes “direct action in the fight for justice,” plans coordinated street protests in the days and weeks following the election, including direct action against elected American politicians they deem to be enemies of their cause.

“The week after the election, members of Congress are coming back to D.C.,” the group states on its official website. “[This is] no time for business as usual. We’ll meet them at the train station or the airports or, if they drive into town, we can meet them at their homes.”

ShutDownDC and other far-left groups have promoted a document subtitled, “The Disruption Guide for

2020,” openly detailing their plans to disrupt the country by staging massive street protests across the nation in an effort to shut down and cripple the country and intimidate the winner into acceding to their demands.

The document goes on to explain the type of direct, sustained action that should be employed during the confusion in the aftermath of the election, arguing that “. . . we need to be clear that our actions must directly affect the structures and pillars of power.”

“Our largest asset in this regard utilizes the ideas of non-compliance through massive, broad-based direct action,” the document continues. “Where we can, we need to be in the streets, on the highways, or at the sites of power and power holders.”

Other far-left groups, including Never Again Action, a radical activist organization “fighting to end America’s cruel immigration policies,” are also organizing their supporters and fellow travelers to engage in massive civil disobedience and disruption following the election.

Never Again Action is offering activist training seminars titled “How to Fight Fascism This November: A Nonviolent ActionTraining for Everyone,” designed to educate activists on the skills they “might need on the front lines of a protest.” In an email promoting the training seminar, Never Again Action insists that in its effort “to study, to name, and to fight fascism and persecution,” its activists and supporters must force any politician that will not do their bidding out of office.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.