Law Enforcement Concerned Leftists Have More Violent Protests Coming

By John Friend

With the 2020 presidential election rapidly approaching, which is shaping up to be perhaps one of the most consequential and emotionally charged elections in American history, fear of violence, uncertainty, and political mayhem is sweeping the country.

The political divide across America is palpable as the partisan division separating the political establishment, instigated and fueled by the mass media, ratchets up in intensity with each passing day. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, along with their presidential campaigns, spokespersons, and other official supporters, as well as talking heads in the media, portray each other as dangerous radicals, subversives who are willing to destroy the country for their own partisan political gain. As during the 2016 presidential election, President Trump continues to be compared to Adolf Hitler, one of the most vilified figures in modern history, by dishonest leftwing media personalities in a blatant effort to dehumanize the man. Meanwhile, Biden is portrayed as a corrupt, senile old man suffering from dementia and other mental health ailments.

Each opposing side is portrayed as the enemy by the other, and accusations of traitorous, criminal or otherwise dishonest and underhanded behavior are a daily feature of American political discourse. Just last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), one of President Trump’s fiercest and most unhinged critics, characterized the president and GOP lawmakers as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” for their criticisms of mail-in voting and concerns about potential voter fraud in the upcoming election.





“The domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring of the Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi stated during an interview with MSNBC before going on to hysterically allege that President Trump and his GOP allies are trying to “suppress the vote” by scaring and intimidating voters.

A contested election is virtually a certainty at this point, as each candidate will surely challenge the official vote counts while the increasingly divided American populace will question the legitimacy of the election depending on whether their favored candidate wins.

“Even when a winner is declared, voters’ pent-up anger for the candidates will not go away,” Seth Jones, a former U.S. counterterrorism official now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, recently explained to Time magazine. “The threat of political violence after an election has never been higher in modern American history.”

With the nation already rocked by violent protests, looting, vandalism, and wanton criminality, organized and instigated largely by radical left-wing terrorists affiliated with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa movements, the upcoming election is almost guaranteed to spark even more political violence and unrest.

“People from all sides are coming to these protests armed,” Jones noted, referring to both the radical left and right. Politically motivated violence has already clearly been on display in countless cities across the country, perhaps most vividly when a radical left-wing terrorist inspired by Antifa named Michael Reinoehl shot and killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a member of the pro-Trump group Patriot Prayer, following a rally in Portland in late August.

Democratic leaders have essentially promised that the protests, rioting, and other acts of civil disobedience will continue as the election approaches as well as after the election.

“They’re not gonna stop . . . this is a movement—I’m telling you,” Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee of Joe Biden, warned Stephen Colbert in an interview in August. “Everyone beware, because they are not gonna stop. They are not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they are not gonna stop after Election Day.”

The rhetoric from top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, who has insisted that Biden should not concede the election, as well as from far left radicals and BLM activists has made certain that mayhem and violence will remain on the horizon in the upcoming weeks and months. BLM leaders have openly stated that if their radical demands are not met, they will “burn down this system,” a threat they have fulfilled on numerous occasions in major cities across the country.

As AFP explained in the 39/40 edition, all the signs of a Deep State “color revolution” are on full display as the 2020 election approaches. A contested election scenario, which is clearly taking shape, coupled with massive civil disobedience and protests, fueled by a dishonest mass media determined to exacerbate the partisan divide and undermine and discredit a targeted regime, is the precise strategy Deep State actors in the State Department and other international organizations utilize to destabilize and overthrow regimes around the world. It appears increasingly likely that President Trump is their next target.

The National Guard has been activated for months now in the aftermath of the BLM-inspired riots and looting that broke out across the country in late May in an effort to help local and state law enforcement agencies maintain law and order. With the election roughly five weeks away, their assistance will likely be needed, particularly in the aftermath.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.