Lab Origin for Virus Back on the Table

Fox host says Fauci played role in funding “gain of function” research killed by Obama.

By Donald Jeffries

Candidate Joe Biden, along with all other Democrats, chastised President Donald Trump on a regular basis for every action and alleged inaction regarding the coronavirus. In his first speech as president-elect, Biden said his work “begins with getting Covid under control.” Immediately thereafter, he began sounding a more pessimistic theme.

“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on, because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” Mr. Biden said recently. Among the critical responses was a tweet from former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash who stated, “Haven’t we been told for months that restrictions and mandates were necessary to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months?” Another former congressman, Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, asked, “Already giving up? Banner headlines in all major media outlets? Nope. Most will bury this, but it is a stunning admission. Biden says ‘nothing we can do’ to change pandemic ‘trajectory’ in coming months.” This is a radical change in tone from Mr. Biden’s campaign rhetoric.

While the U.S. government and state-controlled media continue to cover for China, and condemn any notion that Covid originated there, some believe research for it might have started a lot closer to home. Fox News’s Steve Hilton covered an investigation that links the origin of the virus to U.S.-commissioned research, and to coronavirus crowned head Dr. Anthony Fauci himself. Hilton, who hosts the show “The Next Revolution,” told his audience that new evidence “points to the most likely cause of the pandemic, and it’s worse than anything that we have heard so far.” Starting with a Netherlands study a decade ago involving research with ferrets, it led to something called gain of function virus research. As Hilton explained, “The idea was to replicate in a lab what had been done with those ferrets—to take the virus and manipulate the genetic code to make it stronger and more powerful. The virus would gain new function, hence the name.”

The frightening idea here was to ignite the most dangerous viruses in lab conditions “to learn about treatments and vaccines without the calamity of an actual outbreak,” according to Hilton. This research was conducted all over the world, including at China’s Wuhan laboratory, funded by the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which is headed by Fauci. Needless to say, one would have to be a Dr. Frankenstein not to understand the risks involved with strengthening a deadly virus, even in a controlled environment.

While the Barack Obama administration suspended this controversial research, Hilton noted, “Despite the controversy surrounding this type of research, it always had one steadfast champion, a leading figure in the world of infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci. His institute funded that first ferret study. At the time, he co-wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post describing the research as ‘a risk worth taking. Important information and insight can come from generating a potentially dangerous virus in the laboratory’.” In 2014, Hilton continued, “Dr. Fauci commissioned . . . a project to assess the risk of new coronaviruses emerging from wild animals like bats—one of the aims was to see what viruses can infect animals and humans.”

According to Hilton’s investigation, the EcoHealth Alliance subcontracted the gain of function research to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Hilton cited a progress report by the head of Wuhan Lab: “Until now, the only reporting of Dr. Fauci’s role in all of this has been his funding of the Wuhan lab in general. . . . But tonight we can go further, thanks to this paper. We can see the specific activity that Dr. Fauci funded, and it is terrifying—so terrifying that after we reached out to NIH [National Institutes of Health], this paper was mysteriously taken offline . . . for a while.” Hilton went on to report, “They infected human cells with them in the lab. And they then showed that their manmade viruses could replicate as a functional virus. . . . The genetic changes they made in the lab unlocked a highly specific doorway into the human body. The virus that causes Covid-19 uses that same exact doorway. To be clear, none of the genetically engineered viruses created in 2017 and reported in this paper were the exact ones we’re dealing with now, but what they confirm was that it was possible to make the Covid-19 virus using the technique developed in the Fauci project.”

Mr. Trump’s former deputy national security advisor Matt Pottinger is supposed to have told a group of British officials, “a growing body of evidence supported the idea that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab.” Hilton noted, “The response from the medical establishment has been shocking. Instead of trying to figure out what happened, they have been pushing a cover-up.”

Currently, World Health Organization scientists are in China by invitation, allegedly to “ferret out” the truth, but don’t expect the Communist Party to allow that to be uncovered should it point in the “wrong” direction.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.