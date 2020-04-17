Justice Dept. Supports Female Athletes

Men who think they’re girls won’t be allowed to destroy opportunities for real women.

By Donald Jeffries

The Department of Justice has sided with a trio of Connecticut high school students and their mothers, who filed suit in February over a new policy that permits transgender athletes to participate in sports based upon their gender identity. In their statement of interest, the DOJ contended it “has a significant interest in the proper interpretation of Title IX” and ensuring that “federal funds are not used to discriminate on the basis of sex and other protected classes.” The statement goes on to say:

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), however, has adopted a policy that requires biological males to compete against biological females—despite the real physiological differences between the sexes—if the male is a transgender individual who publicly identifies with the female gender. CIAC claims that “federal law” requires this state of affairs. . . . They are incorrect. Title IX and its implementing regulations prohibit discrimination solely “on the basis of sex,” not on the basis of transgender status, and therefore neither require nor authorize CIAC’s transgender policy. To the contrary, CIAC’s construction of Title IX as requiring the participation of students on athletic teams that reflect their gender identity would turn the statute on its head. One of Title IX’s core purposes is to ensure that women have an “equal athletic opportunity” to participate in school athletic programs.

Female athletes Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, and Alanna Smith contend that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s (CIAC) policy violates the Title IX act—which bars discrimination on the basis of sex. The American Civil Liberties Union had joined the fray, in an effort to defend the rights of transgender student athletes. The initial academic response to the lawsuit was exemplified by James Thompson, the superintendent of Bloomfield Public Schools, who declared that the school system “adheres to Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference guidelines that allow transgender high school athletes to compete in CIAC athletic programs without restrictions—and consistent with their gender identity.”

The students are being represented by the conservative nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who said that CIAC’s policy “robs female athletes of opportunities because of the physical advantages of males.” “Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field,” ADF attorney Christiana Holcomb stated. “Forcing them to compete against boys isn’t fair, shatters their dreams, and destroys their athletic opportunities.”

The new, politically correct policy has resulted in transgender males dominating women’s sports in several instances. The lawsuit specifically mentioned transgender athletes Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, who, after beginning to compete in the 2017 track season, have brought home “15 women’s state championship titles.” The suit alleged that Miller and Yearwood alone took away “more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher-level competitions from female track athletes” from 2017 to 2019. In their virtue-signaling response, the ACLU claimed, “The language of the complaint, which deliberately misgenders transgender youth and demands that high school athletics be organized by chromosomes, is an assault on the basic dignity and humanity of our transgender people.”

Title IX, which became federal law in 1972, says, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

According to ADF attorney Christiana Holcomb, “Girls shouldn’t be reduced to spectators in their own sports. Allowing males to compete in the female category isn’t fair and destroys girls’ athletic opportunities. Males will always have inherent physical advantages over comparably talented and trained girls—that’s the reason we have girls’ sports in the first place. And a male’s belief about his gender doesn’t eliminate those advantages. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference policy is also completely at odds with Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics.”

Similar rules permitting transgender males to compete as females have resulted in transgender victories around the world. New Zealand weight-lifter, transgender Laurel Hubbard, won two gold medals at the latest Pacific Games, and college senior CeCe Telfer won the NCAA Division II 400-meter run national championship. Outside the world of college, mixed martial arts fighter Fallon Fox, who is allowed to compete in the women’s division, severely injured his female opponent within the first three minutes of their fight. Rachel McKinnon, who was born a man, has become a two-time women’s world cycling champion. Gabrielle Ludwig is a 6-foot 6-inch biological male, who is a starting basketball player for California’s Mission College women’s basketball team. Caroline Layt was born male yet was voted “Women’s Rugby Player of the Year.” The examples are numerous.

The Department of Justice is taking a rational, fair stance on this issue. But they are up against the cultural overlords of identity politics.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.