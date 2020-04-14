Joe Biden: This Reliable Puppet Would Shun Sanders, Gabbard

By Donald Jeffries

Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has made it clear that he will not be naming any outsiders to his cabinet. In an obsequious gesture to the social justice warriors that dominate the Democratic Party, Biden has committed himself to picking a female running mate. Anonymous sources clarified this by specifying, “the need to name a woman or African American—perhaps both—as vice president.” Biden insiders have also begun leaking names of potential appointees to the mainstream media, as AFP pointed out last issue. Needless to say, there are no surprises there.

Fellow presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg have been mentioned. Warren is usually slotted in these scenarios as Treasury secretary, where her anti-Wall Street rhetoric will be superseded by a voting record that includes opposing an audit of the Federal Reserve. Warren voted against Sen. Rand Paul’s bill to audit both the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and its millions of foreclosures. Sounding like a publicist for Goldman Sachs, Warren explained, “I oppose the current version of this bill because it promotes congressional meddling in the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, which risks politicizing those decisions and may have dangerous implications for financial stability and the health of the global economy.” Bloomberg, meanwhile, is an authoritarian who stands out even in a party full of them. Even the New Republic referenced his “callous indifference to civil liberties.” As mayor of New York City, he presided over the illegal arrests of nearly 2,000 people during the 2004 Republican National Convention. Bloomberg is rumored to be tagged to head the World Bank.

Despite Bernie Sanders’s criticism of the Biden campaign for taking so much money from billionaires, the former vice president is said to be considering JP Morgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon for Treasury. Dimon paid himself nearly $25 million after his company received almost $28 billion during the 2008 banker bailout. During the less publicized 2014 bailout of the bankers, Dimon felt so strongly about it that he lobbied individual lawmakers himself over the telephone.

Vice Chairman of Bank of America Anne Finucane is said to also be a potential Biden cabinet member. Finucane’s performance epitomizes what we see so frequently in the higher levels of the corporate world. Her time as Bank of America’s global chief strategy and marketing officer during and after the 2008 financial crisis was said to “symbolize all that was wrong” with the banking world. Finucane has been routinely called “brutal,” which she predictably attributes to sexism, maintaining, “If I were a guy, I think they’d call me a straight-shooter.” Tom Nides of Morgan Stanley is also said to be under Biden’s consideration. One name that hasn’t been mentioned is Biden’s chief competition for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders. Despite a disappointing endorsement of Biden, maverick Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also unlikely to be a member of his cabinet.

Former Senator and 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry is a possibility to return to his former position of secretary of state. Another name bandied about for this role is former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice. Donald Trump’s former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, who was fired after telling her subordinates not to follow an executive order on immigration, is said to be a leading contender for Biden’s attorney general. Yates also played an active role in the FISA warrants used to spy on the Trump campaign. Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams has been mentioned often as a vice presidential choice. She would kill two politically correct birds with one stone, being a black woman. Another black female, former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, is also considered a running-mate possibility. There are some who believe Biden’s running mate may well turn out to be the ultimate insider, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Media darling Pete Buttigieg could wind up as United Nations ambassador in a Biden administration.

Biden publicly promised to include former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in a key role in his cabinet. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me,” he announced to O’Rourke. “You’re going to be the one to lead this effort. I’m counting on you. I’m counting on you, we need you badly.” O’Rourke has been one of the most overt anti-gun politicians imaginable, once proclaiming, “Hell, yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Biden’s theme is said to revolve around a “Return to Normal” plan. This is, of course, a response to Trump’s unpredictable, often antiestablishment style. Biden would be the first president in a long time to run on a platform that doesn’t criticize Washington, D.C. or political orthodoxy. In that regard, he would be unlikely to break as many promises as his predecessors.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.