Is Joe Senile?

The front page story of the new American Free Press Issue 11 & 12–in the mail to print subscribers and online now for digital subscribers—asks this tough question.

By Paul T. Angel

Conservative commentators have been poking fun at former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, for making numerous gaffes on the campaign trail. While much of his confusion can be laughed off to a strenuous campaign schedule—flying from one state to another to attend rallies, being interviewed by multiple news commentators on the same day, not eating as well as he should, and not getting enough sleep— some observers are questioning whether he is in the early stages of dementia.

But this is no laughing matter. Any family that has gone through the struggle of caring for a parent or spouse who has developed Alzheimers knows what I am talking about. My own mother suffered from it in her early 80s. There is a point where the person going senile begins to realize that they are slipping into dementia. When once I discussed it with her in a lucid moment, she said to me, “Can’t we just pretend that it’s not happening?”

Maybe we could in that case, but when a man is running for president of the United States, it’s a serious question that simply cannot be ignored.

Brit Hume of Fox News pointed out that when Biden was addressing a crowd celebrating his primary victory in California, he introduced his wife as his little sister and vice versa.

Hume said, “There are two kinds of Biden gaffes. There are the kinds he’s always made, and maybe this one tonight was one of those. He’s prone to that and always has been, no big deal. But more recently we have seen cases in which he didn’t know where he was.”

In another instance, Biden forgot who he was talking to in an interview, confusing anchorman Chris Wallace with Chuck Todd. He has also forgotten where he was on the campaign trail and even said he was running for the Senate, not the presidency, possibly all forgiveable mistakes under the circumstances.

According to “Vox.com,” while campaigning in New Hampshire, “Biden talked himself into another news cycle about his gaffes. He confused the first primary state for neighboring Vermont. Then he forgot where he had spoken on Dartmouth College’s campus just hours before.” “Vox” believes that Biden is simply demonstrating the same kinds of memory loss older people experience.

Conservative commentator Anne Coulter, never one to mince words, was a bit harsher. She told “Breitbart” news, “The media will protect Biden in a way that no Republican with that level of senile dementia that Biden has could run for president, but the media is a powerful force. They’ll cover it up.”

Conservative commentator and radio show host Bob Lonsberry may have summed it up best when he said recently:

Joe Biden has dementia. I don’t say that critically, or mockingly, but sadly. And honestly. And the Democratic Party needs to have that same honesty. To recognize that this man, with his decades of service to our nation, has not just lost something on his fastball, he is in obvious and debilitating decline. And is not fit to be president. This is not a partisan observation. . . . It is something which is known by anyone who listens to him, who remembers who he was, who sees the stumbles and confusion, the fog of age settling over a man whose life certainly deserves honor and respect.

Joe has had two surgeries for brain aneurysms. According to news daily Politico, “While Biden was on the operating table, the doctor told him he might not recover. ‘What’s the most likely thing that will happen if I live?’ Biden asked him. ‘Well,’ the doctor replied, ‘the side of the brain that the first aneurysm is on controls your ability to speak.’ ” Maybe that explains it.

Biden’s brain surgeon says that Joe is fine and has shown no ill effects from his operations. Others in the medical profession seem to think Biden’s gaffes are just a product of his advancing age.

They could be telling the truth, or they could be protecting their patient. No matter what, the question still needs to be asked, for the good of the country, “Is Joe Biden going senile?”