Hunter Biden Story Goes Down the Memory Hole

By Donald Jeffries

It wasn’t that long ago that the conservative world was aflutter over the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, son of the current president. Rudy Giuliani claimed to have seen what was on it, and declared there were “numerous pictures” of naked or semi-naked underage girls, one of whom was apparently Hunter’s 14-year-old niece.

Giuliani, like the rest of Donald Trump’s legal team, seems to have largely disappeared from public view following the inexplicable failure of over 60 courts, including the Supreme Court, to investigate allegations of massive 2020 electoral fraud. In March, mainstream reports broke inferring that Giuliani may have been involved in a “Russian interference effort.”

The draconian censorship has increased even more dramatically since Joe Biden entered the Oval Office. Consider this ridiculous, Snopes-like tidbit from “Politifact,” one of the laughable Facebook “Fact Checkers,” “There is no evidence that a laptop previously belonging to Hunter Biden contains child pornography. The allegation originated on an anonymous internet forum that’s a known source of online disinformation.” This predictable apologia ignores Giuliani’s own first-hand account of seeing the contents. But all evidence of this nature is simply dismissed as being “Russian disinformation.”

The Delaware computer shop owner at the heart of this controversy, John Paul Mac Isaac, has been interviewed a few times recently. CBS News, as a veteran loyal organ of our state-controlled media, did a hit job on Isaac that reminded long-time JFK assassination researchers of their shamefully sycophantic “investigations” into the Warren Report decades ago. CBS claimed Isaac was “unable and unwilling to answer key questions about how the laptop supposedly arrived in his store and, eventually, how the data was shared with Giuliani.” CBS News said, “Mac Isaac was interviewed for almost two hours. Throughout the interview, he contradicted himself about his motivations, raising questions about the truthfulness of one of the central figures in the story.”

Demonstrating once again what Trump or anyone else sincerely or insincerely talking about “draining the swamp” would be up against, in October 2020, “More than 50 former senior intelligence officials signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” None of these intelligence officials seemed interested at all in Hunter Biden’s troubling ties to Ukrainian, Russian, and Chinese entities. The letter was in response to the publication of incriminating information on Hunter Biden by the New York Post, to which Twitter reacted by suspending the Post’s account.

In late January 2021, Isaac was interviewed by the more accommodating Sean Hannity of Fox News. Earlier that month, Isaac had told Breitbart News, “On April 12, 2019, Hunter came into my shop with three liquid-damaged machines. One was a complete write-off. [For] the other one, I actually loaned him a keyboard because he just had inoperable keys, so he couldn’t log in. All he wanted was data recovery, so he contracted me to recover the data off of that third machine. I became concerned over some of the content I was viewing. I became more concerned a couple weeks later when his father announced his candidacy for president and, as the summer progressed and the machine was abandoned, the gravity of the situation grew, because I started recognizing names and events and places that I had seen on the laptop.”

Twitter had basically labeled Isaac a “hacker” in their justification for suspending the New York Post’s account. “What Twitter did went beyond censorship,” Isaac’s attorney Brian Della Rocca stated. “They decided to label what happened. They decided to say that ‘This is dissemination of hacked materials. So we’re not going to let you push it through. We’re not going to let you spread this information’.”

Earlier this month, former co-host of “War Room Pandemic” Jack Maxey told alternative media outlets, “What is on this laptop is the biggest national security scandal in the history of our planet. People in Beijing openly discuss how depraved Hunter Biden is, and that reflects on Joe Biden. The FBI had this laptop before the first impeachment [against Trump]. There is a concentrated effort to protect the Biden family.”

Nothing is more disillusioning than seeing corrupt politicians and their family members get away with blatant corruption, and not only avoid any legal repercussions, but escape any scrutiny from the kept press. Without any real investigative journalists with a large platform, Hunter Biden’s questionable dealings can now take their place alongside the countless unpunished crimes of the Clintons and Bushes, Anthony Weiner’s laptop, Barack Obama’s Benghazi bungle, and the “suicide” of their shared friend Jeffrey Epstein.

