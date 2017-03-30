How Bilderberg Stole Britain’s Sovereignty

WikiLeaks releases trove of damning Bilderberg documents from early meetings

By Mark Anderson

Starting in the 1950s, when the super-secretive Bilderberg group was assembled in the Netherlands, and well into the 1960s, industrialist Lord Henry Pilkington was a regular attendee of the group’s unpublicized meetings. As AFP readers know, in these early days, the Bilderberg Meetings were (and still are) attended by a coterie of extremely well-connected power players from high finance, the corporate world, government, Dutch royalty, the military, and pliant media moguls, among others.

AFP has learned, after viewing recently leaked Bilderberg meeting records from the group’s early days—which include detailed accounts of the procedures and talking points from eight Bilderberg Meetings in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1980—that, at least as far back as 1962, the elite Bilderberg attendees were setting the stage for Britain’s entrance into what was then the European Economic Community (EEC). The EEC would later be absorbed into the emerging European Union (EU).

In the early 1960s, the average Briton had no clue that his nation was being primed by an unknown private assemblage for admission into the EEC. Some 54 years later, Britons are still trying to break free of international control via the “Brexit” referendum.

Justin Walker—the late Lord Pilkington’s nephew-by-marriage—told AFP on Dec. 18 that, given his extended conversations with his uncle growing up, he feels that, while Pilkington himself surely would have known that the “Bilderbergers” were quietly helping shepherd the UK into the EEC in the early 1960s, the average Brit did not have an inkling about plans to hitch the UK’s destiny to the common market (aka the EEC).

“The UK referendum to officially join the EEC didn’t happen until 1975,” Walker recalled, stressing how Bilderberg’s machinations proceed long before “official” announcements are made to the public. “I would certainly say that the average person did not know anything about what was being planned. Later in the 1960s—1968, 1969—is when the public debate got going.”

British monetary reform author John Briggs of Hastings, UK, now 82, concurred. “It was all foisted on us way back then,” he told AFP. “And I don’t know if they’re ever going to actually let us out of the European Union.”

The leaked, authentic Bilderberg records are a small but valuable part of a large documentation collection released by WikiLeaks that surfaced or re-surfaced in early to mid-December, amid questions over whether it constituted an especially large new data “dump.” While some of the information may have surfaced before, the contents include documents, memoranda, and articles about Europe, the Middle East, China etc., and it includes some emails from former Clinton White House Chief of Staff John Podesta, as well as emails of his former boss’s wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The leaked record from the May 18-20, 1962 Bilderberg meeting in Saltsjobaden, Sweden at the Grand Hotel contains a passage on page 31 (as numbered in the original document) that refers to “an American report” that was provided to the meeting’s attendees. That report, in part, stated:

The European Community must not only expand geographically (and here the entry of Great Britain and other countries will constitute very important milestones) but must also extend its field of action in political and military matters. Europe must be united as rapidly as possible in the political and military fields.

The same 1962 meeting record goes on to note, “The [EEC] is developing simultaneously along three separate lines.” These lines were: 1) The need to move “rapidly toward the culmination of the Common Market envisaged by the Treaty of Rome”; 2) “The present negotiations with the UK, Denmark, and Ireland etc., leading toward a larger geographical scope and enlargement of the [EEC’s] base”; and 3) “the negotiations among the ‘Six’ for a new treaty on political and defense cooperation.”

Notably, “the Six” refers to the six nations that comprised the EEC at that time, under the 1957 Treaty of Rome. They were Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and West Germany. Moreover, the UK, Denmark, and Ireland all initially joined the EEC in 1973, with the UK’s 1975 public vote having asked the voters whether to stay in. They voted “yes.”

So, not only was Britain’s entry into what became the EU basically preordained via the Bilderberg Meetings, the above-noted quotes also indicate that another Bilderberg goal was deeper military and defense “cooperation.”

Mike Robinson, editor of “The UK Column News,” noted that, over the last two to three years, there has been talk of a nascent “European Defense-Military Union” that has yet to fully emerge. However, Robinson added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen estimates that, roughly by 2025, not only will an EU military organization likely exist, but NATO’s membership will be reduced to having only “the EU” listed as a member, with the individual European nations now involved no longer listed. Thus, NATO would chiefly consist of the EU, the UK, the United States, and Canada.

If that happens, with a parallel European Union military presumably up and running, NATO, according to Bilderberger/NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, would re-focus its military strategy toward China under the rubric of “NATO 2030,” as Robinson, an astute geo-political analyst, understands the situation.

Bilderberg—formed in 1954 via CIA money, as documented by British Prof. Richard J. Aldrich of Warwick University—was, from the very beginning, out to create a “United States of Europe” to achieve rough parity with the U.S. This would involve “economic union,” sold to European and British citizens in order to snare them into the Common Market/EEC/EU, but also monetary, defense, fiscal, and banking integration—in part due to the largely hidden hand of Bilderberg. Most of this has come to fruition.

A capstone of this decades-long enterprise is to end the current practice of each EU nation having a central bank and printing its own euros. Under the increasingly powerful European Central Bank (ECB), often represented at Bilderberg and Trilateral Commission meetings, that practice is slated to sunset with the ECB assuming full central control of each EU nation’s monetary policy, said Robinson.

He also noted that not only were the vast majority (if not all) of Britons unaware in 1962 that their nation was being covertly herded into the EEC, the few that did eventually learn about it misunderstood—and largely still fail to grasp—the EU’s true nature. Even the successful June 2016 Brexit vote, which still has not culminated in a full British exit from the EU, was limited to immigration matters and how much money Brits have forked over to the EU bureaucracy.

Therefore, in the final analysis, the slow, often painful Bilderberg-backed project to essentially erase traditional Europe from the map and replace it with a bureaucratic “unistate” took Britons unaware. And, to this today, the EU continues to torment the UK and the European continent with red tape, heavy taxes, and regulations amid an ever-tightening noose of consolidation, not independence.

