Hillary Hatched Russia Hoax

By Donald Jeffries

On Sept. 7, 2016, the CIA produced a classified three-page memo, sent to then-FBI director James Comey and FBI agent Peter Strzok, who led a ridiculous investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia. The heavily redacted memo revealed that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had first approved the scheme to blame bogus Russian “hacking” of computers on Republican nominee Donald Trump. Another declassified document reported that hand-written notes made by then-CIA director John Brennan also referred to Hillary’s endorsement of such a plot.

The memo and notes were recently declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe at the behest of President Trump. The Trump campaign has stated that Democratic nominee Joe Biden should explain if he had any role or knowledge of the matter. The documents also exposed the fact that Brennan had briefed President Barack Obama on Hillary’s desire to connect Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” Brennan’s notes stated, “We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED]. CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” References in the documents to persons with the initials “JC,” and first names “Denis” and “Susan” are thought to be James Comey, White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

As an anonymous source told Fox News, “Even Brennan knew, or he wouldn’t be briefing the president of the United States on it. There is a high threshold to orally brief the president of the United States, and he clearly felt this met that threshold.” Paul Sperry of “Real Clear Investigations” has claimed that Brennan personally edited a crucial part of an intelligence report promoting a Trump-Russia connection, after his own analysts had dismissed it. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his staff, despite an overt anti-Trump bias, concluded there was no evidence of Trump and Russian “collusion.” This latest explosive evidence, in conjunction with the fact that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee hired Fusion GPS and former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele to create a damaging false “dossier” on candidate Trump, should be more than enough to result in the prosecution of Hillary and others.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice’s sweeping inquiry into the “Russiagate” hoax will not be released to the public, or result in any indictments, before the election. Attorney General William Barr, who has yet to drain a single villain from the swamp, has apparently told leading Republicans that “they should not expect any further indictments or a comprehensive report before Nov. 3.”

An unnamed Republican aide told “Axios. com,” “This is the nightmare scenario. Essentially, the year and a half of arguably the number one issue for the Republican base is virtually meaningless if this doesn’t happen before the election.”

As “Politico.com” noted, President Trump “wanted the DOJ to indict their Obama-era foes as they seek to rewrite the Russia investigation and turn it against Democrats. The president channeled his grievances by retweeting supporters demanding that Barr immediately arrest and jail Trump’s political enemies like Obama, Biden, and Hillary. On the afternoon of Oct. 7, Ratcliffe said his office ‘has now provided almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham’s document requests.’ ”

In his investigation, Durham has interviewed Brennan and others potentially involved in what looks to be high crimes against the electoral process. Barr had said in an Aug. 13 interview that he anticipated “significant” developments to come out of the investigation before the election. Shortly thereafter, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to fabricating evidence used to obtain surveillance warrants on former Trump adviser Carter Page. Clinesmith worked on both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia probe, for Mueller’s team, and interviewed Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos.

Leading Democrats had feared an “October Surprise,” which might have tipped the vote for President Trump. Barr’s service to the Deep State goes back to the massacre at Ruby Ridge, where he would later serve as a character witness for FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi, who blew Vicki Weaver’s head off as she held her infant child while standing in the doorway to the family home in Ruby Ridge, Idaho.

It should be no surprise to any knowledgeable observer that he is backing off and essentially sweeping shockingly clear evidence of conspiracy and corruption under the rug.

President Trump learned about Barr’s statement on the Durham findings not being released during a live radio interview. “If that’s the case I think it’s terrible. It’s very disappointing. And I’ll tell him to his face,” Trump said “I think it’s a disgrace. It’s an embarrassment.”

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.