German Lawyers Launch Lockdown Lawsuit

Attorneys with Corona Investigative Committee say “Covid-19 crisis” a major scandal.

By Mark Anderson

Consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich of Germany has announced, via a YouTube video, that he’s one of four German members of a new Corona Investigative Committee that’s calling for a massive class action lawsuit against medical, corporate, governmental, and media entities for their roles in what the committee describes as an extremely harmful crackdown against human health and civil liberties in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This Covid-19 crisis . . . must be renamed a corona scandal,” Fuellmich stated, adding that those responsible for the completely disproportionate crackdown “must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages.” He went on to say that, “On a political level, everything must be done to make sure that no one will ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.”

Pursuant to that, Fuellmich, who’s been admitted to the bar in Germany and California for 26 years, said “an international network of lawyers” intends to argue what he called the “biggest tort case ever,” while stressing that the corona scandal was “probably the greatest crime against humanity ever committed.” Crimes against humanity, he noted, are regulated under Section 7 of the International Criminal Code.

The Corona Investigative Committee, founded July 10, 2020, has heard “a large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis, which more and more people worldwide are asking.”

The three major questions to be answered in the context of a judicial approach are:

1) Is there a corona pandemic or is there only a PCR-test pandemic? Specifically, does a positive PCR [polymerase chain reaction]-test result mean that the person tested is infected with Covid-19, or does it mean absolutely nothing in connection with the Covid-19 infection?

2) Do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdown, mandatory face masks, social distancing, and quarantine regulations, serve to protect the world’s population from corona, or do these measures serve only to make people panic so that they believe, without asking any questions, that their lives are in danger so that, in the end, the pharmaceutical and tech industries can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests, and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprints?

3) Is it true that the German government was massively lobbied, more so than any other country, by the chief protagonists of this so-called corona pandemic—Mr. [Christian] Drosten, virologist at Charité Hospital in Berlin; Mr. [Lothar] Wieler, veterinarian and head of the German equivalent of the CDC, the RKI; and Mr. [Ghebreyesus] Tedros, head of the World Health Organization (WHO)—because Germany is known as a particularly disciplined country and was therefore to become a role model for the rest of the world for its strict and, of course, successful adherence to the corona measures?

Fuellmich emphasized that for this initiative to succeed, the hard facts—starting with the basics of what actually happened to precipitate the whole crisis—must be established, once and for all, so as to wipe away the widespread misinformation and misdirection that the committee believes has characterized this issue.

Three key questions to get the ball rolling are: 1) How dangerous is the virus, really? 2) What is the significance of a positive PCR test? 3) What collateral damage has been caused by corona measures, with respect to the world population’s health, and with respect to the world’s economy?

“Answers to these three questions are urgently needed because the allegedly new and highly dangerous coronavirus has not caused any excess mortality anywhere in the world, and certainly not here in Germany,” Fuellmich claimed. “But the anti-corona measures, whose only basis are the PCR-test results, which are, in turn, all based on the German Drosten test, have, in the meantime, caused the loss of innumerable human lives and have destroyed the economic existence of countless companies and individuals worldwide. In Australia, for example, people are thrown into prison if they do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, as deemed by the authorities. In the Philippines, people who do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, in this sense, are getting shot in the head,” he added.

Fuellmich has been involved in several high-profile cases, including one against Deutsche Bank, “formerly one of the world’s largest and most respected banks, today one of the most toxic criminal organizations in the world,” he said. However, he maintains that the corruption and fraud committed by the numerous German corporations that he has confronted pale in comparison to “the extent of the damage that the corona crisis has caused and continues to cause.”

Others involved in the effort include Dr. John Ioannidis, MD, DSc, professor of medicine, epidemiology, and population health at Stanford University, who gained a reputation as a widely respected critic of global science who “consistently highlights flaws in research methods, pushing scientists and physicians to be more rigorous in evaluating and applying evidence,” according to an online biography. In 2005, he wrote a highly accessed research paper published online at PLOS Medicine entitled “Why Most Published Research Findings are False.”

Michael Levitt, a South African-born 2013 Nobel winner in chemistry, is involved in this legal effort as well. He was reported by the New York Post May 26 as saying lockdowns have largely cost lives rather than saving them. Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president and chief science officer to the drug giant Pfizer, is also taking part. In what is regarded as a stunning development, Yeadon stated in mid-September, “There is no science to suggest a second wave should happen,” because, in his view, false positive results from what he describes as “inherently unreliable Covid tests” are being used to “manufacture a second wave.”

Mark Anderson is AFP's roving editor.