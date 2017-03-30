Georgia Election on President’s Mind

Attorneys for Donald Trump allege they have a “shocking” lawsuit is coming.

By S.T. Patrick

Two days after the 2020 presidential election, President Trump said that there was clear “election interference” against him. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” he stated. Trump outlined a massive election conspiracy, claiming it included “historic election interference by big media, big money, and big tech.” Seven weeks later, the evidence that supports some level of fraud escalates as the political support from other Republicans, such as Sen. Mitch McConnell, dwindles. Ground zero for the continuing fight is now the state of Georgia, the site of two Jan. 5 run-off elections for the U.S. Senate.

At a recent Georgia Senate hearing, Big Tech tried, unsuccessfully, to debunk an election night security video that showed what appears to be secretive voter fraud at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The video shows media members, the Republican election observers, and dozens of ballot counters leaving the premises. When they did, what is estimated as “about four workers” began pulling trunks of ballots from beneath a table covered in a long tablecloth. The workers then began running them through the machines.

Republican observers had been told that ballot counting had been halted for the evening, only to discover later that the four workers counted through the night. The Trump legal team is touting the evening’s illegality because, according to Georgia law, election tabulation must be open to public view. The Trump team has other issues with the Georgia process that, if true, seem even more egregious.

State Republican Chairman David Shafer and President Trump have filed a criminal complaint in Georgia state court that claims there are tens of thousands of fraudulent votes that include the ballots of 66,247 underage registrants, 40,279 people who had moved counties without re-registering, 15,700 voters who had filed national change of address forms without re-registering, 10,315 people who were deceased on election day (8,718 of whom had been recorded as dead before their votes were accepted), 4,926 voters who had registered in another state after they registered in Georgia, making them ineligible, 2,560 felons, 2,423 people who were not on the state’s voter rolls, 1,043 people who claimed the physical impossibility of having a P.O. box as their address (and it is a violation of Georgia law to list a postal office box as one’s voter place of habitation), 395 people who also cast votes in another state for the same election, and 98 people who registered to vote after the deadline.

LeadStories—“a web-based fact-checking platform [founded in 2016] that identifies false or misleading stories, rumors, and conspiracies,” part of the Rand Corporation’s “Countering Truth Decay Initiative”—is the outfit that claimed to fact-check the video and report that it was a hoax. LeadStories is funded by Google (whose former CEO Eric Schmidt is one of the lead advisors to the Biden transition team), Facebook (where $6.3 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative went to Georgia’s Fulton County, where Atlanta is located, to deal with the rush of mail-in ballots), and ByteDance, the Chinese Community Party (CCP)-linked company tied to the social media app Tik-Tok. The tool “aims to fight disinformation by identifying, exploring, and correcting false information.”

YouTube, which is owned by Google, announced on its blog in late December that it will no longer allow users to upload videos that claim that Trump was defrauded in the 2020 election. YouTube decided to censor its users because, in their words, the election is over, and no one should be disputing it on their platform. “The safe harbor deadline for the U.S. presidential election [has passed] and enough states have certified their election results to determine a president-elect.” YouTube noted further, “We will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or any time after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

The Georgia controversies have once again fed what is the fourth year of the disastrous relationship between the media, President Trump, and Mr. Trump’s supporters. The tone of the coverage continues to rob Trump supporters of all dignity and respect regarding their political views—the first reason they found Trump appealing in 2016.

In a CNN.com “news” story, Donnie O’Sullivan wrote, “A parallel universe has been created. One where, without evidence, some Trump supporters believe the Republican governor, who formally recognized the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win here, is actually a shill for the Chinese government. Where voting equipment used in this state has something to do with the late former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. And where innocuous videos of Georgian election officials doing their job are supposedly evidence of election fraud.”

It seems that the political and legal rumblings from Georgia have just begun. Attorney Jordan Sekulow, son of another Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow, and executive director of the American Center for Law and Justice told Newsmax TV that another “shocking” lawsuit is coming in Georgia.

“I can’t tell you right now,” Sekulow told host Tom Basile, “but what’s coming in Georgia will be shocking, when we file this in federal court Monday or Tuesday [Dec. 21 or 22]. It’s nothing that we have talked about before. It’s not what you heard in the press conference [Thursday], either. This is something completely separate.”

Time is starting to wane for the Trump campaign in the courts, but Sekulow seems confident that this suit will bring a positive result for the Trump cause.

“Put up or shut up,” Sekulow promised, “it’s coming this week.”

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected] He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication available from the AFP Online Store.