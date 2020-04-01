FBI Documents Reveal Feds Knew Trump, Staff Innocent Back in 2017

By the AFP Staff

Respected conservative journalist John Solomon dropped a bombshell on his personal website on March 11, and no one in the mainstream media has mentioned it at all. According to newly released FBI documents, Solomon says that James Comey’s FBI had already cleared Donald Trump and his staff of charges that they colluded with Russia to steal the election from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before Trump even sat down in the Oval Office in January 2017.

Solomon writes: “That means a nascent presidency and an entire nation were put through two more years of lacerating debate over an issue that was mostly resolved in January 2017 inside the bureau’s own evidence files. The proof is now sitting in plain view.”

Some of these FBI documents were released as a result of the ongoing trial of retired Gen. Michael Flynn.

Flynn’s attorney recently filed a motion that cited “an internal DOJ [Department of Justice] document dated Jan. 30, 2017, in which the FBI exonerated Mr. Flynn of being ‘an agent of Russia,’ ” according to the court document. Special prosecutor Robert Mueller still sought to charge Flynn with multiple crimes related to the investigation, even going so far as to threaten—in Soviet style—to put him and his son in solitary confinement if they did not cooperate with his probe.

Flynn’s lawyers are fighting his conviction, but it is unlikely he will be able to beat it, as the charges relate to lying to FBI agents—the same agents who interviewed Flynn without stating that he was suspected of colluding with Russia.

Here is what Solomon made of this damning evidence: “For the American public, such a revelation is momentous. Less than two weeks into Trump’s presidency, the FBI had concluded his national security adviser had not been working as an agent of Russia. While that was the view of federal law enforcement, the false storyline of Flynn as a Russian stooge was broadcasted across the nation, with leaks of his conversations with a Russian ambassador and other tales, for many more months.”