Fake News CNN Busted Again

Front-page story in the latest issue of American Free Press, in the mail now to paid subscribers and online for digital subscribers: A CNN whistleblower has revealed, through Project Veritas, the extent of blatant anti-Trump infatuation at the network, and CNN’s president is caught on tape inventing news.

By John Friend

Project Veritas, the nonprofit organization founded by investigative journalist James O’Keefe that is dedicated to exposing corruption, has once again exposed the blatant anti-Trump, left-wing political bias of yet another powerful player in American society: CNN, one of the most influential and establishment-serving media outlets in the nation.

In a recently released bombshell video, O’Keefe interviews Cary Poarch, a CNN insider who approached Project Veritas in an effort to expose the media giant’s political bias and anti-Trump agenda. Poarch worked as a satellite uplink technician and contractor at CNN’s Washington, D.C. bureau and agreed to wear a hidden camera “to expose the bias running rampant” at CNN. Project Veritas has a history of using whistleblowers and insiders to expose corruption and bias at powerful organizations and institutions operating in society, such as Google, as this newspaper has reported in previous editions.

The latest video released by Project Veritas includes clips of a conference call hosted by current CNN President Jeffrey Zucker, who has a “personal vendetta against Trump,” according to one CNN employee recorded by Poarch. The video also features clips of various CNN employees, all of whom express frustration with the network’s anti-Trump bias and obsessive fixation on the president.

“Impeachment is the story,” Zucker emphatically stated during a recent morning conference call with CNN senior management and executives. These calls largely set the agenda and focus of the network. “You know, I know we’re going to feel a tendency to think we’re doing too much, but this is the story.”

Zucker would go on to emphasize that he wanted CNN’s top reporters and political analysts to focus primarily on the impeachment proceedings being maliciously pursued against President Donald Trump by leading Democrats, and that other stories and news developments should be put on the back burner. “Don’t lose sight of what the biggest story is,” Zucker stated. CNN’s agenda mirrors other left-leaning media and activist organizations, which have long worked to demonize and smear the president in an effort to stymie his political ambitions.

“There’s just nothing we can do if Zucker wants impeachment every single day to be the top story,” Christian Sierra, a media coordinator at CNN, stated in an undercover recording by Poarch and released by Project Veritas. “Everyone at the network complains about it. They hate covering Trump every day.”

In another conference call lead by Zucker, who previously worked with Trump on the reality show “The Apprentice,” attacked Fox News and the GOP, arguing that “what’s going on in America now is really fundamentally the result of years of fake news, conspiracy nonsense from Fox News that has taken root in this country.”

The latest revelations should come as no surprise to readers of this newspaper, which has documented the blatant anti-Trump left-wing political bias prevailing at most mainstream establishment media outlets. Trump himself has regularly attacked what he calls “the fake news” media, including CNN and The New York Times, which have proven time and again how hostile they are toward the president and his America-first agenda. The president recently described CNN as a “virtual fraud” on Twitter and insinuated that Zucker would be resigning at any moment given the scandalous information released by Project Veritas.

In the video, Poarch elaborated on his decision to partner with Project Veritas and O’Keefe to expose CNN’s anti-Trump agenda.

“I was about to quit, and I wrestled with the decision long and hard,” Poarch explained to O’Keefe in the video interview released by Project Veritas. “I mean, you [O’Keefe] and I spoke for weeks before we kind of decided to do this. This is exposing most likely the biggest media conglomerate in the world. I lose sleep over it.”

Poarch continued to explain his rationale and motivation for blowing the whistle on CNN: “I decided to wear the camera because I didn’t see any other option, because I noticed that I was in a unique position in space and time to just do something to protect the republic—to basically put everything in the sunshine that I could, let the cards fall where they may, and hopefully . . . to let us have at least one more free and fair election.”

Project Veritas has vowed to release more undercover recordings and other information demonstrating CNN’s hyper-partisan, anti-Trump agenda, which proves once again how completely dishonest and biased the mainstream mass media is in this country.

To his credit, Trump has fought back and worked to expose this blatant political bias, accurately describing the “fake news” media as the “enemy of the people” on multiple occasions.

As the 2020 election approaches, expect more of the same highly partisan, anti-Trump rhetoric and fake news to be disseminated on a daily basis from the increasingly discredited mainstream mass media establishment.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.