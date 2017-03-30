Evidence of Biden Corruption Hidden from American Public

By Donald Jeffries

Tony Bobulinski, the former business partner of Hunter Biden, recently provided documentation to back up his allegations of questionable activity by the Bidens to a Senate Committee. Committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) told the Daily Caller that the information appeared to be legitimate. Bobulinski claims that Joe Biden lied about being involved in his son’s business deals. Johnson indicated that Bobulinski wouldn’t be called to testify until after the presidential election.

Sen. Johnson released the following statement: “This morning lawyers for Tony Bobulinski informed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee that the FBI asked [Bobulinski] to sit for an interview today in addition to providing copies of his phones,” referencing Bobulinski’s Oct. 23 interview. Two Senate committees issued an 87-page report on Hunter Biden’s business activities in September and revealed, among other things, that the former vice president’s son was paid $3.5 million in 2014 by the wife of Moscow’s ex-mayor for unclear reasons. Bobulinski showed largely disinterested reporters three phones that he suggested contain important evidence related to his claims.

Sens. Johnson and Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) jointly stated, “As part of the committees’ efforts to validate the authenticity of recently publicly released emails involving the Biden family’s international financial entanglements, we sent letters to five individuals identified in the emails. Those letters were sent yesterday, and the deadline [was] Oct. 23, 2020. So far, the committees have received a response only from Mr. Tony Bobulinski, who appears to be willing to fully cooperate with our investigation. In fact, Mr. Bobulinski has already agreed to appear for an informal interview by the committees.” Referencing one of the many significant emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Bobulinski told the New York Post, “The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden.” During the second presidential debate, Donald Trump chided Joe Biden by saying, “You’re ‘the big man,’ I think. Your son said, ‘We have to give 10% to the big man.’ Joe, what’s that all about?” The email in question describes a 10% set-aside for “the big guy” in a deal involving China’s largest energy company. Johnson also confirmed that the committee was working with the Delaware computer repairman who turned the hard drive over to the authorities and reportedly is in fear for his life.

The repairman gave Hunter Biden’s hard drive to the FBI last December, so it may very well have been in the bureau’s possession during the Trump impeachment charade, which revolved around the president asking Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of the Bidens, including Hunter’s reported $83,000-a-month position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. “Obviously, people like [FBI] Director [Christopher] Wray, CIA Director [Gina] Haspel are not responsive to legitimate congressional oversight,” Johnson told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Other than an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski’s explosive allegations have been ignored by the mainstream media. In the words of Newsbusters: “The Big Three broadcast networks have only offered a pathetic 21 minutes to the Biden scandal since the story broke on the front page of the New York Post on Oct. 14. That’s 21 minutes out of 113 hours’ worth of morning and evening shows over the past week.” Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant and a Democrat, told Carlson he only went public after Joe Biden tried to tie him to “Russian disinformation” during the second presidential debate. “I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned?’ ” Bobulinski asked Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. Jim Biden responded by laughing and attributing it to “plausible deniability.” Bobulinski charged that the American people “should be demanding that [Hunter Biden’s lucrative business deals around the world be] investigated.”

President Trump rightfully complained about the lack of media coverage of the potentially bombshell revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop. There seems to be a wealth of evidence demonstrating that Hunter Biden exploited his father’s influence to enrich himself in business dealings in Ukraine and China. The new information also suggests the elder Biden most likely benefited financially, as well. And though the FBI did little with the laptop for nearly a year, it didn’t take but a split second for Rudy Giuliani, who came to possess it, to be accused of being part of a “Russian disinformation” campaign. Dozens of intelligence officials have made this spurious claim without ever having examined the evidence.

With the election fiasco dominating the news, Hunter Biden’s corruption has been quickly forgotten. If his father is given the presidency, as looks increasingly likely, there will never be any kind of investigation into the business dealings of the Bidens. As Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said, “It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that Hunter’s foreign employers and partners were seeking to leverage Hunter’s relationship with Joe, either by seeking improper in fluence or to project access to him.”

At the very least, Joe Biden met several times with Bobulinski to discuss Hunter’s business dealings, proving that Joe Biden has already begun lying to the America people about the topic. That’s not a great way to start out a new presidency.

