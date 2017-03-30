Election Tainted by Overt Fraud

Complete lack of concern for validity of mail-in ballots has Trump supporters fuming.

By Donald Jeffries

The election of 2020 threatens to kick the hanging chads of 2000 and the theft of 1876 to the curb, in terms of overt corruption. As of this writing, a handful of states still remained in the balance, all boasting once huge leads for President Donald Trump. A great number of curiously late-arriving ballots seem to have almost exclusively benefited challenger Joe Biden.

On election night, the president was comfortably ahead in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Mysteriously and inexplicably, at that point these states (as well as others still in contention like Arizona and Nevada), simply stopped counting votes. By the following morning, Biden had closed the gap considerably and in fact taken the lead in Arizona and Nevada. Fox News was criticized by virtually everyone for calling Arizona for Biden with a considerable portion of the vote outstanding. All the networks established a pattern of awarding states to Biden where he had a less than surmountable lead, with a large percentage still to be counted, while refusing to call clearly won states like Florida and Texas for Trump until the last possible minute. This served to psychologically establish Biden as the winner in the public mind.

The allegations of fraud came quickly and included videotaped evidence. A large number of ballots arrived in the middle of the night in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. Sources claimed the number was anywhere from 139,000 to 200,000. Reports were everywhere, unable to be conclusively confirmed, that in at least one instance a huge number of ballots existed that had all been cast for Biden, a seeming statistical impossibility. President Trump and his campaign were quick to allege fraud. Referring to the late night ballots, Trump tweeted, “. . . there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots . . . .”

Trump went on to state, “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key states, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.” Twitter demonstrated the new naked power of social media, when it labeled nine of his tweets as misleading or false. Trump’s tweets included, “Stop the fraud,” “We are up big, but they are trying to steal the election. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!” “All of the recent Biden claimed states will be legally challenged by us for voter fraud and state election fraud. Plenty of proof,” and, “Any vote that came in after election day will not be counted!”

President Trump’s lead was especially big in Pennsylvania, and Biden’s “comeback” thus particularly dubious. As the president noted on Twitter, “They are working hard to make a 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear—ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro publicly declared, before a single ballot had been counted, “If all the votes are added up in Pennsylvania, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.” New Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett recused herself from a crucial pre-election decision, leading to a deadlocked Supreme Court being unable to overturn the decision of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court extending the mail-in ballot deadline. Incredibly, the state court ruled that “ballots received within this period that lack a postmark or other proof of mailing, or for which the postmark or other proof of mailing is illegible, should enjoy a presumption that they were mailed by Election Day.” Barrett’s odd recusal should not instill confidence that she would side with the president if questions of electoral fraud go before the highest court in the land.

The Trump campaign alleged that 10,000 dead voted in Clark County, Nev. Internet sleuths, in fact, found plenty of evidence that people who’d been born in 1902 or thereabouts had somehow voted in 2020. Judicial Watch claimed there were 1.8 million “ghost voters” corrupting the process. Republican observers were blocked entrance at some polls and kept at far distances in others. In at least one case, the windows were covered to conceal the proceedings.

The mass campaign to increase mail-in ballots, initially criticized by Republicans, was supposedly due to the unfounded fear many have over voting in person due to the coronavirus. It’s easy to speculate that the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, some not even arriving until days after the election, were responsible for Biden whittling away at Trump’s lead.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani vowed, “They’re not going to steal this election,” and charged, “Do you think we’re stupid?” He noted that it was inconceivable that Trump could be 500,000 votes ahead in Pennsylvania, with 80% of the vote counted, and not be declared the winner. At last report, Biden has been declared the winner and allotted the state’s 16 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 required to become president.

