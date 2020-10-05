Election Chaos

Experts: Mail-in ballots easiest way to steal elections.

By the AFP Staff

President Donald Trump has taken considerable heat from Democrats, the media, and even his own party for stating that he will not immediately concede defeat upon announcement that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won because voter fraud is rampant in U.S. elections. Elites have excoriated Trump for simply stating what most American voters know well: U.S. elections have never been secure—and there is strong evidence to support this.

During the Sept. 29 debate, Trump told Fox News host and moderator Chris Wallace that he will not simply concede defeat to Biden.





Citing the expected huge volume of mail-in ballots, Trump told the viewing audience, “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen. If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can’t go along with that. I want an honest ballot count.”

It is hard to argue with Trump’s answer. After all, who doesn’t want an accurate and honest election? Believe it or not, most of the elites in the mainstream media as well as top Democrats have been arguing for weeks that U.S. elections have always been safe, honest, and secure, but the reality is very far from that, according to watchdog groups like the Heritage Foundation.

Last May, the Heritage Foundation released a devastating study, showing that there was serious cause for alarm regarding U.S. elections. Citing nearly 1,300 verifiable cases of vote fraud in the U.S. in just the past few years, Heritage poked huge holes in the left’s claim that U.S. elections are inviolable.

In the study, researchers Kaitlynn Samalis-Aldrich and Hans A. von Spakovsky concluded, “Without rigid safeguards to prevent fraud, misuse, and voter intimidation, absentee ballot fraud—while it may occur sporadically—already has affected the outcome of elections in states and counties across the country.”

The two went on to cite multiple cases in North Carolina and Alabama that pointed to serious voter fraud, which, in several cases, resulted in election results being overturned once they were caught.

“Although talk of voter fraud may be increasing because of the stakes in the 2020 election, the Heritage Foundation’s election fraud database has been around for four years. With the addition of our latest batch of cases, we are up to 1,285 proven instances of voter fraud,” the two wrote in their report summary, adding: “Heritage’s database is by no means comprehensive. It doesn’t capture all voter fraud cases and certainly doesn’t capture reported instances that aren’t even investigated or prosecuted. The database is intended to demonstrate the vulnerabilities in the election system and the many ways in which fraud is committed.”

Samalis-Aldrich and Spakovsky cited multiple examples that included “impersonation fraud at the polls; false voter registrations; duplicate voting; fraudulent absentee ballots; vote buying; illegal assistance and intimidation of voters; ineligible voting, such as by aliens; altering of vote counts; and ballot petition fraud.”

The easiest way to commit vote fraud, they noted, was by mail-in voting, where ballots can be “lost in the mail,” arbitrarily disqualified, and even stolen.

The Heritage Foundation has the complete list of 1,285 verifiable examples of vote fraud published on their website at www.heritage.org.

President Trump is correct. The U.S. has a long history of stolen elections, and voters would be wise to pay attention to anomalies in their districts and call out allegations of fraud to secretaries of state when they believe it is happening.