Durham Investigation May Be Yet Another Disappointing Bust

By Donald Jeffries

For well over a year, federal prosecutor John Durham has been investigating all the key players in the Russiagate fantasy. Those who continued to “trust the plan” were confident that Durham would finally hold accountable Deep State villains like John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, and James Comey for their attempts to undermine the Trump administration.

Unfortunately, an inside source told the Federalist on Nov. 15, “Durham isn’t doing anything. Dropping his investigations. He’s worried about blowback from Biden. What an absolute disgrace.” The case against McCabe in particular seemed ironclad. The former deputy director of the FBI admitted several times to lying to the agency. In typical fashion, the Trump Justice Department nevertheless opted not to prosecute him. The same Federalist source declared that there was “more than enough evidence to indict multiple” big-name players. Donald Trump had proclaimed his confidence that the Durham report would expose the “attempted overthrow” of his administration even before it came to power. In early September, Durham told Attorney General William Barr that there would be no “October Surprise” pre-election revelation. An angry Trump responded by saying on “Fox Business,” “Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes—the greatest political crimes in the history of our country—then we’re going to get little satisfaction unless I win. [These] people should be indicted; this was the greatest political crime in the history of our country. And that includes Obama and it includes Biden.”

Barr had prepared astute observers for this disappointment back in May, when he told reporters: “There is a difference between an abuse of power and a federal crime. Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is a federal crime. As to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man. Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.” Those “others” are now apparently in the clear as well. As Patricia Mc-Carthy wrote, in American Thinker, “How can this be? What has been shared with the public is more than enough to send many of the conspirators to prison for the rest of their lives, but as yet not one of them has even been charged with a crime. We were led to believe that AG Barr and his team meant business, that they would expose the many and calamitous crimes these traitors committed over the nearly five years since Trump announced his candidacy. We were led to believe they would seek and get justice for the president and all those in his inner circle who were so egregiously targeted by that group of self-appointed elitists, who sought to destroy his candidacy and then presidency. Indictments were to come before the election, but they did not. Now the D.C. gossip is that Durham is dropping his investigation altogether in fear of a Biden administration backlash!”

McCabe admitted doing the same thing that Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn was prosecuted for: lying to the FBI. Flynn was prosecuted, McCabe was not—by Trump’s own Justice Department. Both former FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper lied to Congress. They were not prosecuted, while long-time Trump crony Roger Stone was—for the same thing. Again, by Trump’s own Justice Department. As President Trump put it so colorfully in a December 2018 tweet, “Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful!” Trump maintained that Comey failed to remember or didn’t know something House investigators asked him about some 245 times. Trump concluded: “This whole deal is a rigged fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become president. They are now exposed!”

As this newspaper has reported many times (including in several articles written by this author), the evidence is overwhelming that Obama administration officials, led by former Democratic presidential nominee/former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, conspired to construct the false narrative that the Trump campaign had “colluded” with the Russians. A CIA memo written by former director Brennan acknowledged Clinton’s involvement and revealed that President Obama had been briefed about it as well.

Last month, The New York Times and other mainstream outlets reported that Durham’s probe had found “no irregularities,” and Barr himself announced that the report would not be released prior to the election, much to the dismay of President Trump, who lashed out at his attorney general on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

The swamp is very deep and murky and will not be drained so easily. For now, it appears as if the Deep State has won yet another victory.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.