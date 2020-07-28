Documentaries on Pedophile Epstein Ignore Intelligence Aspect of Case

By S.T. Patrick

Though filthy rich pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been dead for over a year, the story remains a topic of great concern and investigation throughout alternative media circles on both the political left and right. This week, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s procurer-in-chief, was apprehended in New Hampshire. In recent months, two Epstein-related documentaries have been featured on cable and streaming television. Both documentaries focused on the scandalized nature of illicit sex while dismissing or ignoring the links to U.S. politicians, U.S. intelligence agencies, and Israeli intelligence.

The Investigation Discovery (ID) network featured the three-hour “Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?” ID promised that the three-hour Epstein special “looks to answer the questions surrounding the death of this enigmatic figure.” That, it did not do. One of the most used activist mottos on the internet in the past year has been “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.” On this, the alternative media agrees. ID did nothing to dissuade the viewing public, however, from believing the mainstream narrative that Epstein took his own life.

While ID mentions ties between Epstein and Victoria’s Secret founder Leslie Wexner, it does not mention that Epstein and Wexner had attempted to buy and move from Florida to Ohio what was once the CIA’s Air America airline. It was a curious decision to attempt to purchase together the only airline known to be an overt CIA front. Wexner had also been responsible for all but gifting the largest private residence in New York City to Epstein.

Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” was based upon James Patterson’s book by the same name. Patterson is a dubious author when it comes to the Epstein story. In 2018, Patterson released The President is Missing, a book that is listed as having been co-authored by former President Bill Clinton. How can Patterson be fully trusted on the Epstein story when one of his past co-authors is someone who had accumulated frequent flyer miles on the “Lolita Express,” Epstein’s private, debaucheries-in-the-sky plane, which took the willing participants of Epstein’s pedophilic brand of fun to his private island?

While the documentaries mention Epstein’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell, neither close the knot to intelligence through the Maxwells. Absent are Robert Maxwell’s strong ties to Israeli intelligence and details surrounding his mysterious 1991 death. There have been credible allegations that Epstein was running a “honey trap” operation for U.S. and Israeli intelligence. Honey trapping is using sexual relationships, often illicit, for the sake of blackmail and espionage. The sexual relations are often covertly recorded and used against the participants for blackmail purposes. In the case of Epstein, the victims were underage girls from around the world.

Much of the intelligence angle has been confirmed by whistleblower Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer, who has spoken openly with “Consortium News” and author Dylan Howard (Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales—Spies, Lies, & Blackmail). Howard quoted Ben- Menashe as saying, “[Epstein] was taking photos of politicians [having sex with] 14-year-old girls—if you want to get it straight. They [Epstein and Maxwell] would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that.”

The Netflix documentary is even more misguided, as it attempts to turn the Epstein story into a social crusade, a symbol of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse. This, of course, hides the links to U.S. politicians and intelligence services and holds Epstein completely at fault.

Independent journalist Elizabeth Vos wrote, “The omissions of major aspects of the Epstein case by the media, specifically its links with the intelligence community, seem to be yet another example of a buffer between justice and those responsible for rendering Epstein untouchable.”

Ghislaine Maxwell could hold the keys to understanding the details of the intelligence links to Epstein and her own family. Investigators are hoping those can be accessed before she, too, “hangs herself.”

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected] He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication available from the AFP Online Store.