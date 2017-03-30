By AFP Staff

Did the FBI influence the 2020 election? That is certainly the implication of a recent report in the news and commentary website “American Greatness” when it detailed the FBI’s apparent involvement in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Recent reports from multiple news outlets have documented how as many as a dozen FBI informants were involved in managing the plot to kidnap Whitmer.

“American Greatness,” however, makes the case that something was seriously suspicious here following the arrest of the six would-be kidnappers:

Last week, BuzzFeed published an article that completely changes what we know about the plot. Previously, we were led to believe that the FBI “disrupted” the plot. But according to BuzzFeed, the FBI had more actors in the conspiracy than actual arrestees—there were 12 “informants” for the six arrested suspects. Why would it take 12 “informants,” to gather information on six people? Students of the FBI knew exactly what this meant: A “Truman Show”-style operation in which the FBI stages almost every aspect of a conspiracy to entice suspects into committing an arrestable crime.

For what it’s worth Trump lost Michigan by only a few percentage points. The election just after the arrest with Democrats and the mainstream media repeatedly calling President Trump reckless and irresponsible for his rhetoric attacking Whitmer and other Democrats in the leadup to the election. The MSM went ever further with outlets like CNN going so far as to claim that Trump actually bears responsibility for the plot even though the former president clearly had nothing to do with it.

