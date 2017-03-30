DHS Memo: Leaked SCOTUS Draft ‘Prompted a Significant Increase in Violent Threats’

By John Friend

While President Biden, the Democratic political establishment, and left-wing media continue to condemn “white supremacy” and the “violent domestic extremism” it allegedly fosters and promotes, the Department of Homeland Security recently released a memo outlining a potential surge in left-wing political violence and terrorism once the Supreme Court issues a final ruling on Roe v Wade, the controversial decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

According to an Axios report highlighting the quietly released DHS memo, law enforcement agencies across the country “are investigating social-media threats to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building and murder justices and their clerks, as well as attacks targeting places of worship and abortion clinics,” threats that of course come from far-left radicals and pro-abortion activists, rather than the “white supremacist extremists” constantly invoked and hyped by the establishment.

Numerous threats emanating from far-left abortion rights fanatics have already been reported since the leak of the draft opinion, including direct threats to Supreme Court Justices who are believed to be in favor of overturning Roe. The memo notes that the leaked draft “prompted a significant increase in violent threats—many made online via social media and some of which are under investigation—directed toward some U.S. Supreme Court Justices and the Supreme Court building.”

Far left protesters have demonstrated in Washington, D.C. and other major cities across the country, and have even turned up outside the private residences of certain Justices, which some argue violate federal law. Additionally, pregnancy resource centers and churches across the country have been targeted with vandalism and destruction in the wake of the leaked draft, once again demonstrating the radical left’s propensity towards violence and intimidation.

Since the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was criminally leaked on May 2, left-wing extremists have begun targeting churches & pro-life groups as revenge for a legal process that actually has nothing to do with them. I will document the attacks here. #abortion pic.twitter.com/q75b3YNCYV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2022

“The volume of violent threats targeting Supreme Court Justices, members of Congress, other public officials, clergy, healthcare officials and providers, and others associated with the abortion debate are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling,” the DHS memo stated.

According to reporting from ABC News, the DHS memo notes that the National Capital Threat Intelligence Consortium identified “at least 25 violent threats on social media that were referred to partner agencies for further investigation.”

“Some of these threats discussed burning down or storming the U.S. Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress, and lawful demonstrators,” the memo details, offering an insight into the violent, terroristic nature of the radical left, which few media outlets or politicians will even comment on let alone denounce.

BREAKING: A new Department of Homeland Security Report confirms abortion activists plan to burn down the Supreme Court, murder justices, and attack churches once SCOTUS releases once the decision overturning Roe is released. Please pray for their protection. 🙏 — Stop Abortion Now (@LifeNewsToo) May 18, 2022

Given the extreme politicization of U.S. law enforcement and its history of allowing radical left-wing terrorists to largely operate with impunity, do not expect the legitimate threat identified and outlined by the DHS to be taken as seriously as it should.